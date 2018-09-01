PITTSBURGH — Josh Dobbs's impressive preseason ended up costing Landry Jones his job.

The Pittsburgh Steelers chose to keep Dobbs and rookie Mason Rudolph as the primary backup quarterbacks behind Ben Roethlisberger when they pared the roster to 53 on Saturday. The decision left Jones as the surprising odd man out.

Dobbs made significant strides in his second training camp and ended the preseason by throwing for a touchdown and running for another in a victory over Carolina .

Jones is a six-year veteran and does not have to clear waivers and can sign with another team immediately.

Other notable cuts included running back Fitzgerald Toussaint, cornerback Brian Allen and linebackers Keion Adams and Farrington Hugenin.

