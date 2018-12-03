Pittsburgh Steelers star running back James Conner left Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter with a lower leg injury after being tackled following a short reception.

Steelers’ HC Mike Tomlin told reporters that RB James Conner suffered a lower leg contusion. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2018

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Conner suffered a lower leg contusion on the play, but didn't give an update on how long he'd be out.

The 23-year-old second-year back is having a breakout season with regular starting running back Le'Veon Bell sitting out due to a contract dispute. Conner has rushed for 849 yards (good enough for third in the NFL) and 10 touchdowns over 11 games this season.

He rushed for 60 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Chargers on Sunday night before leaving with the injury.

Pittsburgh are first in the AFC North with a 7-4-1 record.