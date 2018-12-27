What was the Steelers' biggest mistake - Fake punt late or Smith-Schuster's fumble?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be rooting their AFC North rival Cleveland Browns to pull off an upset on Sunday to sneak them into the playoffs.

The Steelers need a win - or tie - Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals and a loss by the Baltimore Ravens, who play the Browns, in order to clinch the AFC North crown.

On Wednesday night, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown showed his support for the Browns by adding an "S" to three of his Steelers jerseys and tweeted the picture with the caption "Who else has their #84 @browns jersey ready for Sunday?"

who else has their #84 @browns jersey ready for Sunday? pic.twitter.com/09WIfhCKPM — Antonio Brown (@AB84) December 27, 2018

The Steelers (8-6-1) have lost four of their past five games to fall behind the Ravens (9-6), who have won five of their past six to take to the lead in the AFC North.

Pittsburgh has made the playoffs in each of the past four seasons, while Baltimore is looking for their first postseason berth since 2014.

The Steelers other possible path to the playoffs is with a win over the Bengals and a tie Sunday night between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts.

"I'm like Jim Carrey right now in 'Dumb and Dumber,'" guard Ramon Foster told NFL Network. "'So you're saying we have a chance,' that's where I'm at."

Both the Steelers and Ravens will kickoff at 4:25pm et. on Sunday.