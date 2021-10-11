Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will have shoulder surgery in the near future and is expected to miss the rest of the season, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Rapoport adds that Smith-Schuster had his shoulder reduced on Sunday following a dislocation. He received an MRI and the decision was made that he needed surgery.

Clarification: #Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is having surgery, source said, but the surgery has not happened yet. It will, but it hasn’t yet. The decision to have surgery came last night. His status remains the same, as he is expected to miss the season. https://t.co/H3vwleS6fF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2021

Smith-Schuster missed the second half of Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos with the injury.

The 24-year-old has caught 15 passes for 129 yards this season, his fifth in Pittsburgh.