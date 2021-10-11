1h ago
Report: Steelers WR Smith-Schuster to have shoulder surgery, expected to miss season
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will have shoulder surgery in the near future and is expected to miss the rest of the season, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
TSN.ca Staff
Rapoport adds that Smith-Schuster had his shoulder reduced on Sunday following a dislocation. He received an MRI and the decision was made that he needed surgery.
Smith-Schuster missed the second half of Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos with the injury.
The 24-year-old has caught 15 passes for 129 yards this season, his fifth in Pittsburgh.