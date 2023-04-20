VANCOUVER — Top-seeded men's players Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Andrey Rublev of Russia are joining Bjorn Borg's Team Europe for this year's Laver Cup in Vancouver.

Tsitsipas, ranked fourth in the world, will appear in the event for a fourth time, while Rublev, ranked fifth, will make his second appearance.

The announcement comes after top-ranked Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe joined Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime on John McEnroe's Team World earlier this week.

All three players played in last year's Laver Cup in London, where Team World beat Team Europe in Roger Federer's final appearance to win the annual tournament.

The Laver Cup will be held Sept. 22-24 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena and will see six of the top men's players from across Europe battle six of the top players from around the world.

The top-three ranked players from each team as of the Monday after Wimbledon are guaranteed an invitation to play, while the remaining three are captains' picks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2023.