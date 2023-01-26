The Australian Open continues Thursday with third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas and fourth-ranked Novak Djokovic in semifinal action.

Watch Australian Open action LIVE tonight beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TSN1/4, TSN.ca, the TSN App with bonus streams available on TSN+. You can also view multiple streams at once with the TSN Multiplex.

Day 12 was headlined by No. 5 ranked Aryna Sabalenka defeating Poland's Magda Linette in straight sets (7-6, 6-2) followed by Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina defeating No. 24 ranked Victoria Azarenka in straight sets (7-6, 6-3) in the semifinals on the women's side.

Sabalenka and Rybakina was battle it out in the Australian Open final on Saturday.

Here are some of the matchups to watch on Thursday:

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Karen Khachanov

Tsitsipas sailed past Czechia's Jiri Lehecka in straight sets (6-3, 7-6, 6-4) on Tuesday to book his spot in the grand slam semifinal.

The 24-year-old will be facing No. 18 ranked Karen Khachanov who beat American Sebastian Korda 7-6, 6-3,3-0 in a walkover for his quarter-final matchup on Monday.

The two players have matched up against each other five times with Tsitsipas winning all five matches.

This is Tsitsipas' sixth Australian Open and it is the fourth time in five years that he reached the semifinal.

Khachanov is playing in his seventh Australian Open and has never been past the third round prior to this year.

The 26-year-old is playing in his second Grand Slam semifinal after losing to Norway's Casper Ruud in four sets (6-7, 2-6, 7-5, 2-6) at the 2022 U.S. Open semifinal.

This match is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT and can be viewed on TSN1/4, TSN.ca, and can be streamed on TSN+.

Novak Djokovic vs. Tommy Paul

Djokovic was able to get by No. 5 ranked Andrey Rublev in straight sets (6-1, 6-2, 6-4) to cement his spot in the semifinal.

The Belgrade, Serbia native will take on American Tommy Paul who defeated his compatriot Ben Shelton in four sets (7-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4) in his quarter-final.

This is the first time the two players have matched up against each other.

Djokovic, 35, is playing in his 18th Australian Open and is looking for his 10th title at the tournament. A win in 2023 would be his fourth Australian Open title in five years after not being allowed to compete in 2022 due to his failure to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Paul, 25, is playing in his fourth Australian Open and this is the first time he's been past the third round of the tournament. The farthest Paul has ever gone in a Grand Slam was the Round of 16 in Wimbledon in 2022, where he fell to the United Kingdom's Cameron Norrie in straight sets (6-4, 7-5, 6-4).

This match is scheduled for 3:30 a.m. ET/12:30 a.m. PT and can be viewed on TSN1/4, TSN.ca, and can be streamed on TSN+.