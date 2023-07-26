Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs said Wednesday the team's recent postseason struggles led to his frustration this off-season.

"Regarding last year, obviously, the way we lost was terrible," Diggs said on the Divisional round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the postseason. "You don't want to lose any game, but we've lost for a couple of years at this point.

"We've been trying to get over the hump and, obviously, it causes for a lot of frustration."

It was reported by Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic that the 29-year-old Maryland University product had left the Bills' locker room early with all his stuff before some of the Bills coaches were even down to the tunnel area following their 14-4 loss.

Diggs was absent from the Bills' mandatory mini-camp in June, leading head coach Sean McDermott to say that he was, "very concerned."

"It's a business at the end of the day," Diggs said. "You go out there and fight tooth and nail, you put a lot of sweat equity into this thing it starts to feel like a family."

Diggs also refuted to the notion that he wanted more say in the offence.

"That is insane," he said. "For me to even want more say in the offence is crazy because I play receiver. I don't care what play is called, I can't say, 'Call this.' It's a lot of outlandish (things) people were throwing out there.

"As for my role on the team, I've been a captain on this team for three years, there's no question about my role."

Diggs appeared in 16 games last season, recording 1,429 yards on 108 receptions and 11 touchdowns.

It was Diggs' fifth-straight season of at least 1,000 yards receiving.

When asked if he was happy with his relationship with Allen, Diggs said, "That's my guy."