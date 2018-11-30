Steinauer to return to Ticats with head coaching job on horizon

Orlondo Steinauer is heading back to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the team announced Friday.

Coach O (@Coach220) will return to the #Ticats in 2019! pic.twitter.com/Y2xzemsZN7 — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) November 30, 2018

He was expected to be a candidate for both the Toronto Argonauts and BC Lions head coaching vacancies heading into the off-season. According to TSN's Dave Naylor, he was given permission to interview for the jobs but declined.

On @Ticats keeping asst HC Orlondo Steinauer ... he was made aware of interest from @BCLions and @TorontoArgos and was given permission to interview but declined. That said, there has to be another shoe to drop here. (1/2). — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) December 1, 2018

(2/2) Look for Orlondo Steinauer to be @Ticats head coach in 2020 or possibly 2019. The 2019 scenario would involve June Jones stepping down as head coach or stepping sideways to become Hamilton’s offensive co-ordinator. #CFL #Ticats — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) December 1, 2018

Naylor reports that Steinauer will be named Ticats head coach in 2020, or, more likely, next season with June Jones either stepping down or moving to offensive coordinator next season. He is scheduled to speak to the media on Monday.

Steinauer spent last season as the Ticats assistant head coach, returning to the team after a year in the NCAA, and helping them to the Eastern Final.

Steinauer originally joined the Tiger-Cats’ coaching staff in 2013 as the team’s defensive coordinator, adding assistant head coach to his title in 2016. He helped the team to back-to-back Grey Cup appearances in 2013 and 2014.

The 45-year-old served as the Fresno State Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator in 2017 and was nominated for the Broyles Award, which honours college football’s top assistant coaches.

The 13-year defensive back started his CFL coaching career with the Argonauts, serving as the team’s defensive backs coach from 2010-12 while also serving as the team’s defensive coordinator in 2011 on an interim basis.