29m ago
Steinauer will return to Ticats in 2019
TSN.ca Staff
Orlondo Steinauer is heading back to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Steinauer spent last season as the Ticats assistant head coach, returning to the team after a year in the NCAA, and helping them to the Eastern Final.
He was expected to be a candidate for both the Toronto Argonauts and BC Lions head coaching vacancies heading into the off-season.
Steinauer originally joined the Tiger-Cats’ coaching staff in 2013 as the team’s defensive coordinator, adding assistant head coach to his title in 2016. He helped the team to back-to-back Grey Cup appearances in 2013 and 2014.
The 45-year-old served as the Fresno State Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator in 2017 and was nominated for the Broyles Award, which honours college football’s top assistant coaches.
The 13-year defensive back started his CFL coaching career with the Argonauts, serving as the team’s defensive backs coach from 2010-12 while also serving as the team’s defensive coordinator in 2011 on an interim basis.