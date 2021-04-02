Curry out as Warriors take on Raptors

'It's a big problem': Armstrong explains how poor rebounding is killing Raps

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry will not play as the Warriors take on the Toronto Raptors Friday night in a re-match of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Curry missed five games in the month of March because of of a tail bone injury and is listed as out for Friday's game with tail bone soreness on the official injury report.

The Warriors played the Miami Heat Thursday night and Curry scored 36 points in just over 36 minutes of action.

Kyle Lowry, Rodney Hood, Paul Watson, Jalen Harris and Patrick McCaw will be out for Toronto.