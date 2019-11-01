TORONTO — Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe and midfielder Samuel Piette are Canada Soccer's players of the month for October.

Labbe helped the North Carolina Courage win the National Women's Soccer League championship while Piette, a member of the Montreal Impact, was a key figure in Canada's 2-0 win over the U.S. in CONCACAF Nations League.

Labbe became the first Canadian to win the NWSL Shield and championship in the same season. After helping her club win the regular-season title by five points, Labbe and the Courage defeated the Seattle Reign and Chicago Red Stars in the playoffs.

Labbe posted a shutout as North Carolina beat the visiting Red Stars 4-0 in the final.

Piette led Canada against the U.S. with 46 passes and two steals and earned player of the match honours for his performance at BMO Field. It marked Canada's first win over the Americans since 1985.

