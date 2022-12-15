Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is expected to miss 'a few weeks' due to a left shoulder injury, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Curry was injured in the third quarter of Thursday's loss to the Indiana Pacers. As the two-time MVP reached out his arm to slow Pacers' forward Jalen Smith, it was bent back awkwardly, forcing Curry to head to the locker room. he did not return.

“This is a tough stretch of the season and if Steph's out, it gets tougher for sure,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Thursday. “If we're healthy, I feel like we can beat anybody — I think this team has proven that. We've just got to find a way to get there.”

The 34-year-old is averaging 30.0 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.6 rebounds this season. The defending NBA Champion Warriors have struggled in 2022-23, currently holding a 14-15 record while sitting 10th in the Western Conference.