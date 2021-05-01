HOUSTON — Stephen Curry bounced back from a rough first half with 23 of his 30 points in the third quarter, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 113-87 on Saturday night.

Curry was just 2 for 12 in the first half, then didn't even need to play in the fourth quarter after the Warriors outscored the Rockets 39-12 to take an 88-67 lead.

Andrew Wiggins had 20 points for Golden State, and Mychal Mulder and Jordan Poole both added 17 off the bench.

The Warriors ran away with the game at the start of the second half, opening up the third quarter on a 28-4 run. The Rockets made just one field goal in the first 7:43 of the third quarter, as their six-point halftime lead turned into an 18-point deficit.

The Warriors’ 24-0 run was their longest of the season and longest since a 25-0 run to open a March 6, 2018, game against Brooklyn.

Curry was 2 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half. In the third quarter, however, he went 5 of 7 from 3.

Curry averaged 37.3 points on 46.6% shooting from 3 in April. He scored 30 points for the 15th time in his last 17 games.

Kevin Porter Jr. had 16 points and six assists for Houston. Kenyon Martin Jr. scored 16 points and Jae’Sean Tate had 14.

Porter was coming off a breakout performance against Milwaukee on Thursday, when he became the youngest player in NBA history to have 50 points and at least 10 assists in a game. Porter turns 21 on Tuesday.

The Rockets led 55-49 at halftime after a corner 3 from Armoni Brooks at the buzzer.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Damion Lee (health and safety protocols), Kelly Oubre Jr. (left wrist) and Eric Paschall (left hip flexor strain) were out. Paschall, who has missed the last 14 games, was upgraded to doubtful and could return this week. ... Draymond Green (left trapezius contusion) was listed as questionable but played 29 minutes, putting up nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Rockets: Avery Bradley (sore right leg) and Danuel House Jr. (sore right ankle) both missed their second straight game. Bradley is hopeful to return Sunday against the Knicks. D.J. Augustin (left ankle sprain) is hopeful to return this week.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit New Orleans on Monday night.

Rockets: Host New York on Sunday night.