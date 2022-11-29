Canada's Eustaquio sits out training ahead of clash against Morocco

It's clear Canada needs more exposure to playing top teams in the world

Canadian midfielder Stephen Eustaquio missed training on Tuesday ahead of the team's final match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Thursday.

According to TSN's Matthew Scianitti, Eustaquio walked away from the training centre with a member of the team's medical staff. He returned later, but didn't participate.

The 25-year-old native of Leamington, Ont., has played 126 minutes over Canada's two games at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Eustaquio plays his club football with FC Porto of the Primeira Liga in Portugal.

Playing in their first men's FIFA World Cup in 36 years, Canada has already been eliminated from making the knockout stage after dropping their first two games against Belgium and Croatia.

They will finish group stage play Thursday against Morocco.