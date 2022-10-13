HALIFAX — HFX Wanderers FC have fired Stephen Hart, the Canadian Premier League team's first and only coach, in the wake of an 8-15-5 season

The Halifax side finished seventh in the eight-team league this year.

“I met with Stephen yesterday and informed him that I felt it was time for new leadership at our football club," Derek Martin, the club's founder and president, said in a statement. “Stephen handled this conversation with the same class and dignity he has displayed while representing our club for the past five years, and I am forever grateful to him for helping our club get off the ground and for his immense contributions to the sport in Atlantic Canada.”

Hart, who has coached both the Canadian and Trinidad and Tobago national teams, was named the first head coach in Wanderers history in 2018 ahead of the inaugural CPL season. In 2020, he was named CPL Coach of the Year after leading Halifax to the final of the Island Games.

Hart, who signed a three-year extension before the 2021 season, had a 23-33-28 record in league play with HFX..

HFX says the search for a new head coach has begun.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2022