Frustrated pitchers share blame for baseball’s latest scandal This week has been anything but smooth across MLB as pitchers and umpires try to get used to on-field foreign substance checks. Steve Phillips has more on how we got here and who is most to blame.

Phillips: Why is the MLBPA not more concerned that players are cheating each other?

Sometimes, change brings pain. The enforcement of new rules can inspire resentment and resistance.

Major League Baseball has learned that first-hand this week as umpires started inspecting pitchers for foreign substances as they came off the mound during games.

Many pitchers accepted the inspections as minor nuisances, while others acted out their frustrations. We saw pitchers drop their gloves and hats. Others took their belts completely off and dropped their pants. Some assumed the position as if they were about to be frisked by the police.

Once again, it proved that baseball isn’t just a kid’s game played by grown men – it’s a kid’s game played by men who still often act like kids.

On Tuesday night, Philadelphia Phillies’ manager Joe Girardi asked umpires to inspect Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer during the fourth inning of a game, even though Scherzer had already been checked twice. Scherzer had been removing his hat and running his fingers through his hair during the inning. Girardi said he had never seen Scherzer do that before (neither have I).

Scherzer and the entire Washington dugout took offence to the request. After the game, Scherzer said he was trying to get some moisture from his hair to mix with rosin in the bag behind the mound. It’s a reasonable explanation and, upon inspection, the umpires didn’t find anything but sweat.

In the past, managers would never ask umpires to check an opposing pitcher for a foreign substance unless it was blatant. Calling out a pitcher on another team would then make that manager’s own pitcher fair game. No manager wanted to accuse the other team of something his own pitchers were doing.

But that is no longer the case. It is not far-fetched to think that a pitcher would use a hair care product like styling gel to aid in grip and increased spin rate on the ball. Pitchers have gone from using rosin to pine tar to sunscreen to homemade concoctions to Spider Tack.

I don’t understand the frustration from pitchers. They were given an inch but took a mile.

It had become acceptable for pitchers to use substances to ensure their grip on the baseball, but then they realized that the right amount of a particular substance could help them increase spin rate. The more analytics showed that high spin rates of fastballs and breakings balls made them more effective, the more pitchers started to cheat.

How pervasive was the cheating? More than 70 per cent of pitchers have decreased spin rates on their four-seam fastballs just this week.

The cheating scandals are a real stain on the game. Steroids, sign stealing and foreign substances have created unfair advantages that have harmed the sport. Former commissioner Bud Selig was blamed for the steroid era. Current commissioner Rob Manfred took heat for not punishing Houston Astros players for their roles and usage of the sign-stealing tactics in 2018.

Manfred is now getting crushed by pitchers who think they shouldn’t have to stop cheating during the season. People blame the commissioners for allowing the players to cheat. That logic is totally absurd. Where is the responsibility for the players? Scherzer is on the executive council of the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) and was in a position to call out pitchers who were using substances to gain an unfair advantage.

I don’t understand why the Office of the Commissioner has the sole responsibility for the betterment of the game. The players and their union share that responsibility. In fact, they have more responsibility as they control their actions. The commissioner can only try to hold them accountable.

When steroids became an issue, Selig would have immediately implemented drug testing, but he couldn’t because the union wouldn’t let him. Manfred would have loved to have punished the Astros players for cheating, but he couldn’t because the union wouldn’t let him.

Manfred would prefer to not have to have umpires checking pitchers for foreign substances, but he had to act. The game was materially changed by the cheating, and even now the pitchers say it’s unfair they have to stop during the season. That is a like a kid cheating on a test and then saying, “Let me keep cheating on this one and I won’t do it next time.”

The MLBPA had a far better chance of knowing what players were doing than the commissioner. The president of the union talks to players regularly. Players cheating and taking money from other players by dominating them is player-on player crime. It’s reasonable to think that at least some cheating complaints made their way to union leadership.

Yet the players question why the commissioner isn’t holding players more accountable. Then they complain when he does try.

The real question is why does the MLBPA turn a blind eye when players are cheating? Why wouldn’t the union tell players who are cheating to knock it off?

It was the union that negotiated the deal that tied the commissioner’s hands when it came to punishing the Astros players who stole signs. Players were mad at the commissioner because he granted some members of the Astros immunity so he could get cooperation to understand what happened.

I’m not absolving the commissioners of fault. They could have screamed from the highest mountain and called out players and their union at different times and applied extraordinary pressure. They could have been righteous and thrown the MLBPA under the bus and pointed fingers at them. They chose to not ruin the relationship, understanding that everything needs to be negotiated. Maybe they should have picked their fights sooner rather than later.

I hope that at some point there can be a partnership formed between the players and owners that the commissioner can oversee. Both sides need to understand that the pie is big enough for everyone to get their piece. In fact, if everyone acts in the best interest of the game, the pie will get bigger. For now, both sides scratch and claw over each other to make sure they get theirs at any cost, even if the game suffers.

Where there is a crisis there is an opportunity. This winter, a new collective bargaining agreement will be negotiated. It is an opportunity to look at things differently. Unfortunately, I anticipate that the deep distrust between the two sides will be the focus.

And yet, this great game survives. For now.

Spitting Seeds

- Blue Jays top prospect Nate Pearson has had another physical setback this week with a strained groin. It is the second time he has injured the groin this season. It reinforces my belief that he should be transitioned to the bullpen this year. It is easier and less taxing on the team to manage his innings as a reliever.

- George Springer looked like his healthy self again as he ran full speed on an RBI groundball in the first inning of Wednesday’s game. He didn’t seem to be favouring it at all as he ran at full stride. That is a great sign that maybe his leg problems are finally behind him.

- It is a great sign that Jays starter Robbie Ray continues to perform well and is throwing strikes. An AL scout said “The Jays have done a great job with him. This is what we all thought he could be if someone could get his delivery and head straightened out. He is a solid No. 2 starter now.” In his career he has averaged 4.11 BB/9, but this season he is just averaging 2.23/9.

- The Jays are going to need to add pitching as the trade deadline approaches. They need a guy similar to Taijuan Walker, who they traded for last season (2-1, 1.37 in 6 GS). Walker signed with the New York Mets in the off-season to a two-year deal for $17 million with a $3 million buyout on an option year in 2023 at $6 million. That is a $20 million guarantee, but over three years it is only an average annual value $7,667,666. Walker revealed this week that the Mets were the only team that offered him a contract. The Jays had concerns about his success against left-handed hitters, but this year he has been exceptional against lefties by using his two-seam fastball more with his slider. The Jays could sure use him.

- One of the most impressive things the young Jays lineup does is hit the ball to all fields. Guillermo Martinez may not be a name you know but you should. He is the fine young hitting coach for the Jays. The young core knows him from their time in the minor leagues. The​y trust him and listen to him as Jays hitters all have a plan at the plate and don’t try to pull everything. They hit from line-to-line. They are difficult to attack as a pitcher because they handle the ball in and away and they are also tough to defend. Those are great attributes for a lineup to have.