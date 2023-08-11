There is a reason why most general managers in baseball have either white hair or no hair at all. It’s a job that causes one to worry all day, every day.

Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins is not immune to this phenomenon.

Just when he thought he had enough starting pitching, Hyun Jin Ryu got hit with a line drive on his knee cap Monday after tossing four no-hit innings. Ryu was rolling along, dominating the young Cleveland lineup, and then, boom. Ryu went down hard after recovering the ball and tossing the runner out at first base. It looked bad in the moment, but X-rays were negative, and he came in the next day feeling much better. It looks like he will be able to make his next start, which would be Sunday against the Cubs.

Atkins must have been alarmed by the prospect of losing Ryu again to injury, but it certainly stings less when the Jays are working with a six-man rotation. If Ryu isn’t able to pitch, they can easily slot Yusei Kikuchi into that spot since he would be on a normal four days of rest. The Jays are in a good spot with all six starters performing anywhere from adequately to phenomenally.

The next challenge the team faces comes via the schedule. The Blue Jays have three off days between August 14-21, which means the starters would be pitching once in nine days rather that every six. An extra day of rest is appreciated by a starting pitcher at this point in the season, but there is a point where there can be too much down time.

As a priority, I would manage this period by keeping Kevin Gausman on his schedule to pitch every sixth day. I would do the same for Jose Berrios, Chris Bassett and Kikuchi. I would move Ryu to the bullpen and use him in long relief, making sure that he would only ever start an inning and never have to rush a warmup to protect his health.

I would send Alek Manoah to Triple-A Buffalo to let him pitch every fifth day and keep working on his adjustments. Manoah could be demoted on Friday and recalled in 15 days (Aug. 26 versus Baltimore). This plan ensures that the four most important starters stay locked in and focused. It protects Ryu, who is just back from Tommy John, and keeps Manoah on his path to repair. Then it returns the staff to a six-man rotation in the midst of playing 15 games in 16 days.

So, that is what I would do, but I think the Jays will keep all six pitchers on the roster and use Ryu and Manoah in relief. If they don’t get used enough, I suspect the Jays will have the duo throw simulated games to make sure they are getting their work in. I wouldn’t worry about hurting Manoah’s feelings, as the priority should be his pitching development. The quick recall after his previous demotion makes me think the front office would be reluctant to send him down this month.

Another positive pitching development is that the Jays bullpen is really stabilizing – even without closer Jordan Romano.

Jordan Hicks and Erik Swanson have managed the high-leverage innings and save opportunities while Romano is on the injured list with a back issue. They are both power pitchers with swing-and-miss stuff. It’s an element the Blue Jays were lacking in 2022, and it was very noticeable in the loss to the Mariners in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Seattle had big power arms that got strikeouts in high-leverage moments, while the Jays pen gave up contact.

When Romano returns, the Jays will be able to shorten the game and force the opposition to have the lead after six innings or be in trouble. It helps that Tim Mayza has been extremely effective from the left side and newly acquired Genesis Cabrera is another complementary lefty who gets strikeouts. Trevor Richards and Yimi Garcia have plenty more punchouts than innings pitched too.

This bodes well for October baseball. Now the Jays just have to get there.

Angels tumble out of playoff contention

One team that has almost no chance of making the playoffs is the Los Angeles Angels. Yes, the same Angels team that decided to hold on to Shohei Ohtani when they played some better baseball before the trade deadline against an undermanned Yankee team, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Detroit Tigers.

But the team lost seven straight games after the deadline and now stand 6.5 games behind in the wild-card race with the toughest remaining schedule in baseball.

I am not one to say I told you so, but I told you so. I saw this coming. Their wins before the deadline were fool’s gold, and now they are not going to the playoffs. The Angels will finish under .500 for the sixth straight season and they will not be able to re-sign Ohtani.

Their 28th-ranked farm system not only lost out on a chance to add multiple blue-chip prospects in an Ohtani trade, but it was also further depleted by the ill-advised addition of multiple players at the trade deadline that did not help. They will be worse next year than they were this season.

In fact, I would not be surprised if Mike Trout asks for a trade once Ohtani leaves. The Angels will need a full rebuild moving forward and I’m not sure the veteran outfielder would want to hang around for it. The Mets are retooling after their trades of pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. Trout is from New Jersey and, although he grew up a Philadelphia sports fan, a move to the east coast could make sense for him.

Other than that, it has been a good couple of weeks for the Angels.

Spitting Seeds

- The Arizona Diamondbacks have lost eight straight games and 24 of their past 31. They are in a freefall and have dropped below .500 for the first time since April 6. They just can’t seem to stop the bleeding. Their offence has disappeared. Prior to the All-Star break they were ranked eighth in runs per game but are 28th since. The young position players, including NL Rookie of the Year candidate Corbin Carroll, have all hit a wall. Plus, the league has made adjustments to the kids, and they haven’t countered those adjustments yet.

- The same offensive struggles have beset the young and up-and-coming Cincinnati Reds as they were fifth in runs per game before the break and are now 20th. Plus, the lack of trade deadline additions sent a message to the youngsters that the organization doesn’t believe in them this year.

- The San Diego Padres need to win games in the regulation nine innings. They are 0-10 in extra-inning games this season. Normally a club’s record in extras doesn’t always mean much, but when a team is this bad it plants a seed in the players’ minds that they will find a way to lose in such games. Baseball is crazy sometimes.

- Something to keep in mind for the post-season is the stark difference in the Dodgers’ record against left-handed starters and right-handers. They are 16-18 vs lefties and 51-28 vs righties. If the season were to end today, the Dodgers would play the winner of the Phillies-Giants wild-card series. The Phillies have only one left-handed starter in Ranger Suarez, while the Giants have Sean Manaea and Alex Wood, who are often used as bulk guys behind openers in the creative Giants’ approach. None of this will strike fear in Los Angeles.