Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has just one home run and four extra base hits over his last 26 games with the Toronto Blue Jays.

As such, everyone is feeling anxious and a little panicky, asking: “What is wrong with Vladdy this season?”

I am here to tell you that no one needs to worry about the Blue Jays first baseman. He is going to break out. In fact, I think it will start this weekend at Rogers Centre when the Jays host the lowly Oakland Athletics, who have the worst record (19-58) in all of baseball, in a three-game series starting Friday night.

Guerrero will hit four home runs this weekend. Here is why I am so confident.

Last season, Guerrero hit 35 doubles and 32 home runs while slugging .480. This season, he has just 15 doubles (on pace for 32) and nine home runs ( on pace for 20) and is slugging .423. Of course, his numbers in 2022 and this year to date don’t come close to matching his 2021 season when he crushed 29 doubles, a triple and 48 homers, slugging .601.

But there are underlying numbers to suggest that the 24-year-old may actually be doing better than the results indicate and that he has been a bit unlucky this season.

Guerrero has a 13 per cent barrel rate in 2023 compared to 11.2 per cent last season. He is producing 9.7 barrels/plate appearance compared to 8.4 in 2022. This season, his average exit velocity is 94.1 mph compared to 92.8 mph last season. His sweet-spot percentage is better this year than last year: 33.2 per cent to 27.9 per cent. And his launch angle, which has been such a point of contention during his entire career, is almost double this year compared to what it was last year (8.5 to 4.3 degrees).

The above numbers are used to calculate what a player’s expected results should be. Guerrero’s expected results are much greater than his actual results. He is actually batting .275 but his expected batting average is .303. He is slugging .423 but his expected slugging percentage based upon his barrel rate and exit velocity is .526. His on-base percentage is .346 but his expected weighted on-base average is .388. Guerrero’s hard-hit percentage is actually higher this season than it was in 2021 when he had his monster season: 55.9 per cent to 55.2 per cent.

All of the above stats point to my confidence that his actual numbers are about to catch up with his expected numbers. Players who hit the ball as hard as he does, as often as he does, produce more than he has. The greater the sample size, the more the actual numbers should merge with the expected numbers.

This weekend, he will break out. And if he doesn’t, then it will be next week, and if he doesn’t, it will be next weekend. It’s coming and it is going to be awesome. The numbers say so.

Jays need to be patient with Schneider

There is such a blame game in baseball. When things don’t go right, the finger pointing starts.

Jays manager John Schneider has seen fingers pointing his way of late, with the Jays hovering just a few games above .500 (41-35) approaching the midway point of the season.

Managers can’t hit, pitch or catch the baseball for their players. They are responsible for the accountability and environment in the clubhouse. Managers don’t need to be liked, but they need to be respected. If the players are prepared and playing hard, then the manager is likely doing his job.

However, Major League Baseball is all about results. If a team is underachieving and there aren’t major injuries, then the manager is in jeopardy regardless of how hard his team plays. This is especially true if the manager doesn’t have the pedigree of long-term proven results, which skippers like Dusty Baker (Houston Astros), Bruce Bochy (Texas Rangers), Bob Melvin (San Diego Padres) or Buck Showalter (New York Mets) have under their belts.

The 43-year-old Schneider doesn’t have that kind of experience or credibility. Certainly, making changes by firing coaches and managers is always considered by front offices, but usually dismissed as legitimate options. But they have to be discussed when a team is struggling.

I understand all of the chatter around Schneider. But the Jays are just a half game out of a wild-card playoff position in the American League. Sure, the results have been a bit underwhelming in 2023, but it is not catastrophic for Toronto right now like it is in St. Louis, where the Cardinals are 31-44 and nine games behind the division-leading Cincinnati Reds in the National League Central.

There is chatter in St. Louis about a managerial change, which is legitimate considering the complete failure with that franchise this season, and a number of awkward decisions that have been made, as well as the questionable interactions manager Oliver Marmol has had with his players.

The Jays are a hot streak away from the second wild-card spot and if it were to coincide with a Baltimore Orioles’ slump, the first wild-card spot held by the Orioles would be up for grabs. If I was the Jays GM, I wouldn’t make a change of managers now and I don’t expect Ross Atkins will either.

Another thing for Atkins to consider is that he changed managers less than a year ago (July 13), when the Jays fired Charlie Montoyo. If Atkins changed managers again, he would be admitting to making a mistake which could put his job in jeopardy, especially if the team collapses after another managerial change.

As difficult as it is, the Jays need to stay the course and be patient. Trust the people and the process.

Don’t count out Jays, Yankees

If the Jays get hot they can move into a wild-card position. That would come at the expense of the Orioles, New York Yankees and Astros as it stands now. The Yankees and Astros are vulnerable as they are missing their biggest and best sluggers.

The Astros are missing star slugger Yordan Alvarez, who is on the injured list with a right oblique strain, and the Yankees are missing superstar outfielder Aaron Judge. The 2022 MVP is out with a bruised right big toe after he collided with the wall at Dodger Stadium earlier this month while making an incredible catch.

As the Yankees are in the AL East, they are more of a concern for the Jays than the Astros are because of the frequency in which the teams play one another, even with the new balanced schedule this season. The AL East is baseball’s best division, so the Yankees are of primary concern for the Jays among the wild-card teams.

However, the Yankees are having a tough time scoring runs without Judge in the lineup. They are 6-9 since Judge went on the injured list recently. For the season, they are 30-19 with their MVP and 11-15 without him. That being said, Judge will be back. Yankee outfielder Harrison Bader has recently been activated. Starting pitcher Carlos Rodon has begun the rehab process, as well, in his return from injury. The Yankees will get back to full strength soon.

The Jays have wasted an opportunity to exploit the Yankees’ injuries this season, but Toronto can stand toe-to-toe with the Bronx Bombers any day and battle them. Don’t count out the Jays or Yankees at this point. I believe both clubs will make the playoffs.