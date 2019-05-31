Bettman on extending video review: 'We must find the right balance'

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman and Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold are new additions for the NHL's Competition Committee, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Yzerman replaces ex-Edmonton Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli, while Leipold replaces Calgary Flames co-owner Murray Edwards. David Poile, Doug Wilson and Ken Holland remain a part of the committee, while the NHLPA is still finalizing its Committee members.

The Competition Committee is expected to meet on June 11 in Toronto to discuss expanded video review.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is considering expanding video review prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. He mentioned Erik Karlsson's overtime winner in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final that was scored after a hand pass from teammate Timo Meier. The goal was not allowed to be challenged or reviewed under the NHL rules for video replay.

Rule changes require the approval of the GMs, the Competition Committee and the Board of Governors.