Canada's Steven Dubois has won silver men's 1,500m short track speed skating.

Dubois, who is competing in the Olympics for the first time, has brought Canada back on the podium in the event for the first time since Charles Hamelin won gold at Sochi 2014.

The Laval, QC. native advanced to the final after receiving an advancement following contract in his semifinal heat.

Hamelin was penalized in his semifinal, while Pascal Dion also failed to advance past the semifinal round.

