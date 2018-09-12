FAIRFAX, Va. -- Breanna Stewart led the Seattle Storm to their WNBA title Wednesday night, scoring 30 points in a 98-82 victory over the Washington Mystics in Game 3 of the best-of-five series.

Stewart was the league MVP and was selected the Finals MVP after averaging 25.6 points in the three games. She scored 17 points in the first half as the Storm raced to a 47-30 lead.

Natasha Howard added career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Storm and first-year coach Dan Hughes.

Sue Bird, also a member of a Seattle's championship teams in 2004 and 2010, had 10 points and 10 assists.

Elena Delle Donne scored 23 points for the Mystics. Kristi Toliver had 20 points.

TIP-INS

The location, George Mason University, marked the third arena Washington has called home this season and the second in the playoffs. ... Washington starting centre LaToya Sanders sprained her left ankle diving for a loose ball in the third quarter. She was carried to the locker room and did not return. ... Among those in attendance were Washington Wizards guards John Wall and Bradley Beal, University of Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma, University of Maryland coach Brenda Frese and Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice.

