A day after Canada's star player in Alexis Lafreniere went down with what looked like a devastating left knee injury, there is still no official update on his playing status for the rest of the tournament.

Team Canada assistant coach Andre Tourigny told the media after practice on Sunday that no determination has been made on the talented forward.

“He is walking, so that is positive. The doc said it’s positive news," said Tourigny. "As a coach, we try to know if he will play, and they didn’t say he will play. But they didn’t say he won’t.”

Lafreniere watched Canada's practice on Sunday from the bench, wearing street clothes.

Following the blowout 6-0 loss to the Russians on Saturday, TSN's Frank Seravalli reported the initial prognosis provided a glimmer of hope that Lafreniere may even be able to return to play in this tournament.

Lafreniere, who's projected to be the first overall pick in next year's draft, suffered the injury in the second period when he crashed into the Russian net. The 18-year-old seemed to be in considerable pain and needed help to get off the ice. He was seen limping at Team Canada's hotel after the game, but did not need crutches.

The native of Saint-Eustache, Quebec has 23 goals and 47 assists over 32 games with the Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL this season. He had a goal and three assists in Canada's win over the United States on Boxing Day.