The Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada has nearly reached the end of the road, as the Mackenzie Investments Open is the final event before the season-ending Canada Life Championship.



It was announced in June that Golf Quebec, which signed a multi-year partnership with the Mackenzie Tour, would act as the host organization for the event.



Key Info



Dates: September 5-8

Course: Elm Ridge Country Club – North Course

Par/Yards: 72/6,996

Field: 144

2018 Champion: Blake Olson

Purse: $200,000/$36,000 winner’s prize

Format: 72-hole stroke play

Website: golfquebec.org

Twitter: @Golf_Quebec



Lee-Bentham Makes History



27-year-old Rebecca Lee-Bentham of Toronto, Ontario, will make history this week at the Mackenzie Investments Open. In the field on a sponsor exemption, Lee-Bentham will become the third female to play the PGA TOUR-era Mackenzie Tour, with the first being Jacqueline Bendrick at the 2016 GolfBC Championship and Caroline Ciot at the 2018 Mackenzie Investments Open.



It’s also important to note that in the pre-PGA TOUR era, Isabelle Beisiegel impressively earned a Tour card in 2011.



Lee-Bentham was a member of Golf Canada’s national team and an LPGA Tour member. She pulled away from competition a few years ago and became an instructor, but has seen resurgence in her game of late.

After getting re-motivated to tee it up in competition again, she got through the first stage of LPGA Tour Q-School last week in California and is on the comeback trail.

Top-60 Race Heats Up

This week is the final full-field event of the 2019 Mackenzie Tour season and, per usual, the race to finish inside the top 60 is a hot one.

The top 60 golfers after this week will earn a spot not only in the Canada Life Championship next week in London, Ontario, but also full status on the Mackenzie Tour for 2020.

Carr Vernon is in the 60th spot currently, having earned $9,565 this season. Andrew Dorn is No. 61, just over $200 behind, while Hunter Stewart at No. 62 is just another $100 behind him.

Notable names outside the top-60 include Jared du Toit at No. 64 (who won Canada Life Canadian Player of the Year honours in 2017), Mark Anguiano at No. 77 (winner on the Mackenzie Tour in 2018), and T.T. Crouch at No. 97 (winner on the Mackenzie Tour in 2018).

David Wicks at No. 59 is only $72 ahead of the 60th spot meaning every dollar – and shot – counts this week in Montreal.

The first step on the path to the PGA TOUR

The Mackenzie Tour represents the first step on the path to the PGA TOUR, with players competing to earn a promotion to the Korn Ferry Tour and then on to the game’s biggest stage. Heading into its seventh season, seven Mackenzie Tour alumni have won on the PGA TOUR, including Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau, Aaron Wise, Adam Long, Corey Conners and most recently, C.T. Pan.

Below is a breakdown of the performance benefits players will compete for this season: