SAN FRANCISCO — Chris Stratton and three relievers combined on a six-hitter, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-0 on Friday night.

Joe Panik singled twice and reached base four times in his return to San Francisco's lineup after missing a month with a left thumb injury. Brandon Crawford had two hits while Evan Longoria and Gorkys Hernandez drove in runs.

Stratton (7-3) allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked one over six innings in his best start in more than a month. The right-hander had a 6.31 ERA in five May starts but was mostly dominant against the Phillies while allowing only two runners to reach second base.

Tony Watson retired three batters in the seventh, and Sam Dyson struck out the side on 12 pitches in the eighth. Hunter Strickland pitched the ninth for his 12th save, setting down three straight after giving up an infield single and double to open the inning.

It's San Francisco's fifth shutout this season.

The Giants had lost six straight to the Phillies, including a four-game sweep in Philadelphia earlier this season.

Panik didn't play in that series. The Gold Glove Award-winning second baseman spent more than a month on the disabled list after having surgery on his left thumb in late April.

Activated before Friday's game, Panik walked and scored in the first inning, then singled in Mac Williamson in the second. Panik also walked in the fourth and reached on an infield single in the sixth.

Andrew McCutchen tripled and scored on a wild pitch in the seventh for the Giants.

Scott Kingery had two hits for Philadelphia and Dylan Cozens singled in his major league debut. The Phillies hadn't been shut out since they were blanked by the Mets on April 3.

Philadelphia starter Nick Pivetta (4-4) allowed three runs in four innings. Pivetta beat the Giants on May 9 when he pitched five scoreless innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: First baseman Brandon Belt left in the third inning. The Giants TV network reported he was pulled with a stomach illness. ... Infielder Kelby Tomlinson was optioned to Class A San Jose. RHP Tyler Beede was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. RHP Jose Valdez was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Right-hander Vince Velasquez (4-5, 4.08 ERA) pitches for Philadelphia on Saturday night. Velasquez had a season-high 12 strikeouts against San Francisco on May 10. LHP Andrew Suarez (1-4, 5.65) goes for the Giants in his first career start against the Phillies.

