ST. LOUIS — Ben Street and Andrew Cogliano scored third-period goals, Ryan Miller made 29 saves, and the Anaheim Ducks rallied to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Sunday night.

Jakob Silfverberg also scored for the Ducks, who won for the third straight time at Enterprise Center and matched a franchise-best winning streak at St. Louis from Dec. 21, 2005, to March 31. 2007.

Alexander Steen and Tyler Bozak scored for the Blues, and Vladimir Tarasenko had a pair of assists. Chad Johnson made 28 saves in his debut for St. Louis, which fell to 1-2-2 to start the season.

Street erased a 2-1 deficit for the Ducks at 7:16 of the third period, tipping a Josh Manson shot from the point past Johnson.

Cogliano chipped in the eventual game-winner with 5:16 left, beating Johnson between his pads with one second remaining on an Anaheim power play.

Silfverberg's team-high third goal of the season gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead with 1:39 left in the first. Max Comtois' outlet pass sprung Silverberg on a breakaway as he split the Blues' defensive pairing of Joel Edmundson and Colton Parayko and beat Johnson with a wrist shot over his glove.

Steen's goal midway through the second period for the Blues tied the game at 1-1. After sustained pressure, Steen deflected a shot by Edmundson between the circles past Miller.

Bozak's power play goal, his first as a Blue, made it 2-1 with 4:08 left in the second. It was the Blues' fourth power play goal in their last seven games.

NOTES: Blues D Robert Bortuzzo left the game with a lower body injury after playing just 5:33. . Blues LW Jaden Schwartz missed his season straight game with a lower body injury. . Miller, who made his first start this season in goal for the Ducks, played 19 games for the Blues at the end of the 2013-14 season. . Aside from Schwartz, the Blues scratched RW Chris Thorburn and D Jakub Jerabek. The Ducks scratched D Luke Schenn, RW Carter Rowney and C Joseph Blandisi.

UP NEXT

Anaheim: Hosts the New York Islanders on Wednesday night.

St. Louis: Visits Montreal on Wednesday night.