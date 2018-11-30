Montreal driver Lance Stroll is joining the Force India Formula 1 team.

The team was purchased by Stroll's father, Lawrence, this past summer, creating instant speculation that Lance would drive for Force India in 2019.

The 20-year-old Lance Stroll drove for Williams in his first two seasons in F1, notching one podium finish when he came third at the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Mexican Sergio Perez will be Stroll's Force India teammate.

"This is the beginning of an incredibly exciting journey in my Formula One career," Stroll said in a statement. "I look forward to working alongside a successful team with a great culture. It's a new challenge and I am excited to embrace this new opportunity."