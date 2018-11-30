Lance Stroll has joined Force India for the 2019 Formula One season in what the team is calling part of a "long-term deal" with the 20-year-old Canadian driver.

Stroll will race alongside Mexican driver Sergio Perez, the team announced on Friday.

"I’m pleased that we can finally confirm Lance’s arrival to race alongside Sergio next year," Racing Point Force India CEO Otmar Szafnauer said in a statement. "It gives us an exciting line-up with the perfect blend of youth, talent, and experience.'

A native of Montreal, Stroll spent the last two seasons with Williams-Mercedes and says he's looking forward to the new challenge.

"This is the beginning of an incredibly exciting journey in my Formula One career," Stroll said in a statment. "I look forward to working alongside a successful team with a great culture. It’s a new challenge and I am excited to embrace this new opportunity!"

Szafnauer believes that Stroll's early promise will be realized with his team in the coming years.

"We see huge potential in Lance and believe we can create an environment in which he can flourish," Szafnauer said. "Our team has enjoyed great success nurturing and developing young and talented drivers, and we are very excited to begin our journey with Lance."

In 40 career F1 races, Stroll has accrued 46 driver's points with his career-best finish coming at the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in which he finished on the podium in third.

The 2019 F1 season gets underway on March 19 with the Australian Grand Prix.