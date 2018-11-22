There’s no getting around it – it’s been a challenging season for Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll.

After tallying 40 points last year in his rookie year for Williams Racing and reaching the podium with a third-place finish in Azerbaijan, Stroll’s six points sit third-last in driver standings and his two top-10 finishes are a step back from last year’s total of seven.

The 20-year-old admitted it’s been a tough go.

“It’s obviously been a very challenging year,” Stroll told TSN.ca. “… It’s just been firefighting since race one and unfortunately we haven’t been able to change that.”

Heading into the final race of the season, Williams sits dead last in constructor standings while Stroll and teammate Sergey Sirotkin occupy two of the bottom-three driver spots on the grid along with Toro Rosso’s Brendon Hartley.

According to Stroll, a combination of issues with the car is the root cause of a disappointing season.

“The car is designed over the winter and realistically, when the design of the car doesn’t go to plan the performance isn’t there and it’s very hard to recover. And that’s kind of what happened to us. Reflecting on it, we came to Barcelona with a very challenging racecar and we haven’t been able to secure our balance issues or resolve our flaws,” he said.

“We haven’t been able to get any better. So where we are today is pretty much where we were back in Australia. And our competitors developed their cars and got better. When you’re on the back foot from the start it’s a huge challenge to overcome that and unfortunately it’s been one of those years.”

One of the season’s low points came in June in his home town of Montreal, where he crashed on Turn 5 just 30 seconds into the Canadian Grand Prix, ending his day barely before it began. Needless to say he was disappointed.

No, 2018 wasn’t an ideal year for Stroll almost regardless of how it ends this weekend, but he still sees reason for optimism. Lots of them in fact.

“I definitely do believe that it’s still been a very productive year. I’ve learned a lot and I’m still very young – I just turned 20 – and now at this stage in my career every bit of experience counts,” he said.

“I’ve taken it in stride and built up a lot of experience. Getting another year under my belt has been great. I do believe that I’ve made great strides as a racing driver and unfortunately I haven’t been able to demonstrate that much because of the lack of performance from the car and all that but I definitely feel that I’m a much better driver today than I was this time last year and I look forward to what the future holds.”

What his future holds has been a discussion for much of the season. While there’s been no official announcement, it’s expected the Montreal native will makes the jump to Force India after the team was rescued from administration by a consortium of owners led by Canadian billionaire – and Lance’s father – Lawrence Stroll. To add to the speculation, TSN’s Tim Hauraney was first to report that Stroll would be testing for Force India following this weekend’s Grand Prix in the Pirelli tire test. Meanwhile, Britain’s Formula Two leader George Russell and former BMW Sauber driver Robert Kubica have been confirmed as drivers for Williams for next season. So yes, the tea leaves point to Stroll driving elsewhere in 2019.

Regardless of what seat Stroll is sitting in, he’s looking forward to getting back in the simulator and ironing out some of the issues that plagued him in his sophomore season.

“My qualifying is definitely still an area that I could improve on and so is my racing. There are still a lot of boxes to check and over the winter I’ll reflect on my weaknesses and I’ll build on my strengths. That’s the plan,” he said.

But before a potential team change or an off-season of training, Stroll has one more chance to end the season on positive note in this weekend’s Abu Dhabi GP at Yas Marina.

“I’m feeling good about the weekend. It’s another opportunity to adjust to the car and compete and that’s what I love to do and we’ll see what happens.”

Still the youngest driver on the starting grid, he’s been through almost everything.

“There’s no doubt that this sport is a roller coaster and when it rains it pours but when it works out it’s fantastic so I just have to take it race by race,” he said.