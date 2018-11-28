Canadian Lance Stroll was third on the final day of Pirelli's post season test at Yas Marina with a best time of 1.38:044.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Redbull's Pierre Gasly took home the top two spots, respectively.

Stroll, who was in the Force India ride for just the second time, was less than a tenth of a second off RedBull in second and edged out Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, who placed fourth.

While there’s been no official announcement, it’s expected the Montreal native will make the jump to Force India after the team was rescued from administration by a consortium of owners led by Canadian billionaire – and Lance’s father – Lawrence Stroll. Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez were Force India's starting two drivers during the 2018 season.

Stroll's sophomore season saw him finish third-last in driver standings while Williams finished last in constructor points.