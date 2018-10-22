Lance Stroll will test for Force India in the post-season Pirelli tire test at Abu Dhabi, according to TSN racing analyst Tim Hauraney.

The current Williams driver has been rumoured to be making a switch to Force India for next season after a group of investors led by his father, Lawrence, bought the team after it went into administration earlier this season.

It will be the first time the 19-year-old Canadian will be on track in a Force India. If he switches teams, as is expected, he will team with Sergio Perez, who was announced to be returning to the team.

Force India lost all their constructor's points when the senior Stroll took over in August, but still leads Williams in the standings 47 points to seven.

Perez and Esteban Ocon, who Stroll is expected to replace at Force India next season, have a combined 106 points this season, while Stroll has six and teammate Sergei Sirotkin has one at Williams.