Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons confirmed Marcus Stroman will make his next scheduled start Sunday. Stroman left his start Tuesday after seven innings with a blister on his right middle finger. He had allowed just two hits to the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox to that point.

Stroman owns a 4-8 record and 5.20 earned run average this season but has been pitching better since returning from a DL stint with shoulder fatigue.

In other injury news, Gibbons said third baseman Josh Donaldson is progressing in Dunedin and will try to run the bases in the next couple days. Donaldson suffered a setback in his injury the last time he tried to run the bases.

Aaron Sanchez will make his next rehab start Monday for High-A Dunedin. The 26-year-old is coming back from a finger contusion.

Jays infielder Yangervis Solarte is likely headed to the disabled list after leaving Saturday's game in the second inning with a right oblique injury, according to Gibbons. Solarte appeared to suffer the injury during a swing.