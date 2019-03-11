Shortly after being traded to the New York Rangers in November, Ryan Strome said that sometimes a change of scenery can be a good thing.

For him, it has been.

Strome, who had just one goal and two points in 18 games before being traded by the Oilers, returns to Edmonton on Monday night with his game appearing to be back on track.

The 25-year-old centre scored two goals in the Rangers' win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, boosting his totals to 12 goals and 23 points in 49 games since the trade. His shooting percentage has shot up from a dismal 3.3 per cent this season with the Oilers to a 21.1 per cent conversion rate with the Rangers.

With Saturday's performance, Strome has now matched his goal total from last season, when he scored 13 goals and posted 34 points in first season with the Oilers.

He was acquired by the Oilers in June 2017 in exchange for Jordan Eberle and re-signed with the Oilers on a two-year, $6.2 million contract last July as a restricted free agent.

Strome admitted in November that being dealt so soon after re-signing with the Oilers took him by surprise.

“I just think you’re kind of in shock because you get so comfortable,” Strome told the New York Post. “I said this when I got traded from the Islanders, you’ve been going to development camps for five, six years. You see the same people, the same trainers, the same little things. That’s probably the weirdest thing. But also the feeling of, ‘Why didn’t it work out there?’

“In the back of your mind, you’re a little disappointed because when you’re on a team, you’re fully committed to that team. And when they move you, you realize you’re just a pawn on the chess board. You have to readjust. You put so much time, effort, thought and dedication into one team and then – there you go, you’re on to another team now."

While Strome appears to be back on track with the Rangers, the trade hasn't worked out nearly as well for the Oilers, who acquired Ryan Spooner from New York in the deal.

Spooner scored two goals and added one assist in 25 games with the Oilers this season before being waived and assigned to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. The Oilers then moved the 27-year-old again last month in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks for Sam Gagner.

Gagner, who spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Oilers, had previously spent the majority season in the AHL, on loan with the Toronto Marlies. Gagner has enjoyed limited success in 11 games with the Oilers, posting three goals and five points. Spooner, meanwhile, has three assists in six games with Vancouver.

As a whole, with three players having now played for the organization, the Oilers having been unable to replicate the success Eberle had with the team. Eberle, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, has scored 38 goals and added 51 assists in 145 games since joining the Islanders. In Strome, Spooner and Gagner, the Oilers have received a total of 44 points since moving the former first-round pick.

Eberle Trade Tree - Stats Player Team GP G A P Jordan Eberle NYI 145 38 51 89 Ryan Strome EDM 100 14 22 36 Ryan Spooner EDM 25 2 1 3 Sam Gagner EDM 11 3 2 5 Ryan Strome NYR 49 12 11 23 Ryan Spooner VAN 6 0 3 3

The Islanders will open a four-game road trip on Monday night and Strome said Saturday he's aware of how critical the matchup will be for his former team, who sit seven points back of the Minnesota Wild for the final playoff spot.

"It's going to be a tough road trip, it's going to be challenging. It's going to be a big test for us," Strome said. "A lot of teams in crucial playoff positions and it's going to test the strength of our team."

The Rangers (28-28-12) sit seventh in the Metropolitan Division, 11 points back of the East's final wild-card spot.