Struggling Mets slug four HRs in win over Brewers ahead of owner Cohen's planned presser

Brandon Nimmo homered twice and David Peterson threw six scoreless innings in his return to the majors as the struggling Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 Tuesday night, hours after New York owner Steve Cohen announced plans to hold a press conference on the state of the team.

The Mets won for the third time in 10 games and for the sixth time in 22 games, improving to 36-43 record with their

Cohen grabbed everyone’s attention earlier in the day when he announced a Wednesday press conference on Twitter saying: “I will be doing a press conference tomorrow before the game. You will get it from me straight.”

The Mets, who were coming off a three-hit, 2-1 loss Monday night, slugged four homers as Francisco Lindor and Daniel Vogelbach joined Nimmo in going deep. Peterson (2-6) allowed eight baserunners, five hits and three walks while striking out five.

The Brewers Brian Anderson ended the combined shutout bid with a two-run single in the eighth off Jeff Brigham. Julio Teheran (2-3) took the loss after retiring the first nine batters on just 34 pitches.

BRAVES 6, TWINS 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two of Atlanta’s five homers — all in the first two innings — in a win over Minnesota.

Acuña sparked the barrage of long balls by hitting Ryan's first pitch into the Braves’ bullpen in right field. The Braves lead the majors with 146 homers. The NL East-leading Braves hit five homers in its first 10 at-bats in winning their fourth straight game and for the 12 time in 13 outings.

Austin Riley hit a two-run shot and Sean Murphy also hit a homer in the Braves’ four-run first inning. Michael Harris II and Acuña added back-to-back shots in the second. Bryce Elder (6-1) overcame four walks to allow two runs in six innings, leaving his NL-leading ERA at 2.44.

Ryan (8-5) allowed nine hits and six runs in three innings in his shortest start of the season for the AL Central-leading Twins.

GIANTS 3, BLUE JAYS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Thairo Estrada had a two-run double and scored a run, Alex Wood and three relievers combined on an eight-hitter as San Francisco won for the 13th time in 15 games and improved to 10-0 on the road in June.

After opener Ryan Walker pitched the first, Wood (3-2) followed with five-plus innings, allowing five hits. He walked none and struck out seven.

Toronto went 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position and was blanked for the second time this season. Right-hander Kevin Gausman (7-4) allowed one run and three hits in six innings, losing for the first time since May 4 at Boston.

MARLINS 10, RED SOX 1

BOSTON (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer, Jean Segura added a solo shot and Florida banged out 19 hits and beat Boston for its fourth win in five games.

Jazz Chisholm contributed three RBIs in his return from a 38-game absence with a right turf toe injury. Garrett Cooper added two RBIs, Jorge Soler had an RBI double, and Joey Wendle finished with four hits. Sandy Alcántara (3-6) gave up one run and six hits while striking out five.

Luis Arraez, who entered the game with a .399 average, struck out for the first time since June 14. He had a single and RBI double to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

Alex Verdugo provided the lone RBI for the Red Sox, losers of three straight and five out of six. Starter Garrett Whitlock (4-3) was pulled after 4 2/3 innings, yielding six runs and 11 hits.

PIRATES 9, PADRES 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Gonzales homered and tripled in his first home game at PNC Park, and Pittsburgh beat San Diego.

Gonzales tripled in the second inning for his first major league hit and poked a 442-foot solo homer in the seventh. Carlos Santana had three hits, including his seventh homer of the season. Andrew McCutchen collected three singles, rookie Henry Davis added two hits and outfielder Jack Suwinski ended an 0-for-29 funk by hitting a solo homer in the third.

Rich Hill (7-7) put together six steady innings in the rain. Roansy Contreras earned his first major league save.

San Diego starter Reiss Knehr (0-1) took the loss. Ha-Seong Kim had three hits and drove in two runs for San Diego. Nelson Cruz and Brandon Dixon added two hits each.

