The reeling Toronto Raptors have lost three games in a row and will look to get their season on track when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

Watch the action LIVE tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 PT across the TSN Network and on TSN Direct.

The Raptors began a four-game, western road trip with a 123-115 loss to Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

With a single win on the season, the Raptors (1-6) currently find themselves second last in the Eastern Conference. With dates against the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers ahead of them on this trip, a victory on Friday could be even more important.

The Raptors utilized a small ball lineup to close Wednesday’s game against the Suns, with Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell, OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam on the floor. The group managed to cut the Suns lead from 15 all the way down to six, as they attempted to battle back into the game.

After the loss, head coach Nick Nurse said it’s a move that could be utilized more in the future.

"I thought tonight it looked pretty good,” Nurse said on Wednesday. “I thought we cut a lead down and it seemed like the defensive possessions were really good in it. It enabled us to switch. [Phoenix] did try to force-feed it inside a little bit and we did a good job of swarming [Deandre] Ayton and making some good switches to get some size back on him. So yeah, we could see it but it’s tough when they have a big big like that out there.”

The move was necessitated by the struggles of starting centre Aron Baynes and backup Alex Len, who have not been able to replicate the contributions of departed big men Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol.

Wednesday’s loss, however, was an encouraging night for all-star forward Siakam.

After struggling to start the season, the 26-year-old poured in a season-high 32 points and got to the line 14 times to go along with nine rebounds.

The Kings enter the game 4-4 in the tightly packed Western Conference standings.

They are coming off a 128-124 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday in which point guard De’Aaron Fox left early with a right hamstring strain. He is questionable to play in Friday’s contest.

Centre Richaun Holmes led the Kings with 24 points in the victory, while forward Marvin Bagley III had 21 points and 12 rebounds.