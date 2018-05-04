Subban, Predators impose their will on Jets to tie series

WINNIPEG — Pernell-Karl Subban brushed off the boos like it was white noise amid the Whiteout.

“What boos?” Subban asked before Game 4. “Were they booing me?”

Only every time he touched the puck.

“I’m just kidding,” Subban said. “That’s just a part of pro sports. I’m sure there’s a lot of athletes that see it in sports. You know what, I’ll take it as a compliment and continue to play.”

The louder they grew, the more Subban seemed to thrive. It was almost as if he believed the Winnipeg Jets’ penalty kill really stood for “PK Time.”

Subban scored for the third consecutive game on the power play to silence the NHL’s loudest building as the Predators stifled the Jets and took Game 4 by a 2-1 margin to tie this best-of-seven series at two games apiece.

A power-play goal by Patrik Laine, with Subban in the penalty box for cross-checking, late in the third period halted what would’ve tied a career-long drought of seven games if he hadn’t scored.

The series shifts back to Smashville for Game 5 on Saturday night.

Thursday night marked the first time in Subban’s career that he’s scored in three consecutive Stanley Cup playoff games. He became Public Enemy No. 1 in Winnipeg after his on-ice acting in Game 2 in Nashville riled up fans.

“It becomes a distraction if [you] pay too much attention to that,” Subban said. "We’re just focused on the game on the ice and doing my job. When you’re asked to play a lot of minutes in different situations, you really have no time or energy to focus on anything else but the game. It’s a good team, there’s some good players. You lose your focus for a second it can cost you.”

There was nary a second the Predators or goaltender Pekka Rinne lost focus.

Laine’s goal with 51 seconds left in the game prevented the Jets’ high-octane offence, which netted 15 goals in the thrilling first three games of this series, from being shut out at Bell MTS Place for the first time this season. They had only been blanked twice all year, the last on Dec. 16 in St. Louis – or 57 games ago including these playoffs.

Nashville Predators coach Peter Laviolette opted to sub in veteran Scott Hartnell for Game 2 double overtime hero Kevin Fiala in the lineup, a move which raised some eyebrows.

But Hartnell put an exclamation point on the Predators’ more physical approach. They were pushed around by the Jets in the first three games of the series.

In Game 4, Nashville limited Winnipeg’s time and space – significantly dialing back their typical aggressive game plan – to better combat the Jets’ advantage in high-end skill at forward.

The result was the lowest scoring game of the season series between these two teams. Four of the six previous combined for eight or more goals; the fewest scored in any game was four.

Some thought it was impossible to see this type of game.

“That’s for the hockey gods to decide,” Jets forward Mark Scheifele said.

In this case, it was the Predators who decided. They imposed their will on the Jets.

The Jets were even expecting it. Coach Paul Maurice knew the Predators would respond, praising their “strong belief system,” noting how they went from the eighth seed last year to the Stanley Cup Final to the Presidents’ Trophy this season.

“They took their lumps,” Maurice said.

This Western Conference semifinal between the NHL’s top two teams has been a heavyweight slugfest.

The Jets staggered the Predators with an uppercut in Game 3 and had the chance to put them on the ropes in Game 4. The defending West champs are dancing in the middle of the ring, all square now and ready to keep swinging.

