Canada's McIntosh closes out U.S. Open with third medal, earning silver in backstroke

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Canada's Summer McIntosh earned her third medal of the U.S. Open swimming competition with a silver in the women's 200-metre backstroke on Saturday.

The Toronto native set a personal best with a time of two minutes 7.15 seconds, finishing behind world champion Regan Smith of the United States, who set a meet record at 2:05.28.

American Josephine Fuller placed third, stopping the clock at 2:09.77 on the final day of the event.

McIntosh, 16, won the 400 individual medley on Friday, breaking her own Canadian and world junior records in the process. She also earned silver in the 400 freestyle on Thursday.

Josh Liendo of Markham, Ont., also picked up his third medal of the competition on Saturday, claiming silver in the men's 100 freestyle. He clocked in at 48.97 seconds behind Andrej Barna of Serbia (48.45) and ahead of Matt King of the U.S. (49.05).

Liendo, 20, also earned silver medals in the 100 butterfly and 50 freestyle earlier in the week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2022.