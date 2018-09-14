The New York Giants need to win their next one.

So do the Dallas Cowboys.

It’s only Week 2, but neither team can afford to start 0-2.

The fact only one of these teams can secure a win in Week 2 adds to the anticipation of this rivalry as we count down to Sunday Night Football.

Since 1990, just eight per cent of teams that started 0-2 have gone on to clinch a playoff berth.

The Giants have started 0-2 in four of the last five seasons. Their lone playoff appearance over that span was in 2016, when they opened the year with consecutive wins. Meanwhile, Dallas has started 0-2 only seven times in franchise history and not once since 2010. Avoiding a 0-2 hole will add to the urgency both teams play with in a matchup that will be key to shaping the direction of their respective seasons.

The spotlight will be on a pair of young running backs taken with high picks and a chance to deliver statement performances in prime time.

Ezekiel Elliott will feature for the Cowboys, while rookie Saquon Barkley will lead the way for New York.

Their NFL careers are tied together as elite talents playing the same position for NFC East rivals. Their respective paths to the NFL are very much tied together, as well.

It was Dallas that ended the trend of teams with top picks passing on running backs at the draft when they selected Elliott with the fourth overall pick in 2016. The year before, the St. Louis Rams were able to grab Todd Gurley at 10th overall. The San Diego Chargers were the only other team that selected a running back in the first round when they took Melvin Gordon at 15. In 2014, there wasn’t a single running back taken in the first round. The same goes for 2013. In fact, prior to the Cowboys taking Elliott the last team to take a running back with a top-five pick was the Cleveland Browns when they drafted Trent Richardson third overall in 2012.

Dallas absolutely took a risk when they banked on Elliott’s talent at No. 4 overall in 2016. He rewarded the Cowboys faith in him by registering 1,994 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns as a rookie. Dallas went 13-3 that season and won the NFC East.

Elliott’s success made it a little easier for the Jacksonville Jaguars to take running back Leonard Fournette with the fourth overall pick the following year. There is no doubt it also influenced the Giants’ decision to take Barkley, whose relationship with Elliott dates back to their playing days at Penn State and Ohio State, respectively.

Barkley delivered a memorable performance in his NFL debut opposite Fournette and the Jaguars in Week 1. The 21-year-old became the first rookie in franchise history to rush for 100 yards in a season opener. He recorded 128 yards from scrimmage and a score against a tough Jacksonville defence without getting much help from his offensive line. Now Barkley will try to become just the fifth rookie since 1980 with at least 100 rushing yards in each of his first two games. That’s something not even Elliott was able to do. New York will lean heavily on him as both a runner and a pass option out of the backfield against the Cowboys.

Barkley scores first TD in NFL debut Saquon Barkley rumbles up the sidelines 68 yards for his first career NFL touchdown.

Meanwhile, Elliott will try to bounce back after he was held to 15 carries for 69 yards in an 18-12 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. Dallas ran the ball on only 30 per cent of its plays in Carolina, its third-lowest rate in a game since 2016. The Cowboys are 0-6 over that span when they run the football less than 40 per cent of the time. It’s a safe bet that Elliott will see a substantial increase in touches on Sunday Night Football.

While “Zeke versus Saquon” is billed as the featured matchup, there will also be a substantial amount of pressure on both quarterbacks to deliver.

Eli Manning has thrown an interception in six straight games dating back to last year, which is his longest streak of consecutive games with a pick since 2013-14. New York has averaged just 10.8 points per game over its last four meetings with the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, Dak Prescott was sacked six times in Week 1 and averaged less than six yards per completion. The running backs will be in the spotlight on Sunday Night Football. However, nobody will overlook the pressure both quarterbacks face as they try to lead their teams to wins.

The Cowboys won both meetings against the Giants a year ago with an 18-point average margin of victory. Their success against NFC East opponents, as well, with a 9-2 mark in prime-time games over the last three seasons should help their confidence as they try to bounce back in Week 2. As for the Giants, it won’t be easy on the road after going 1-5 versus NFC East teams last season. New York is just 5-14 in road prime-time games since 2012.

There is a lot on the line as the Giants and Cowboys renew their rivalry on Sunday Night Football.

Elliott and Barkley will be the X-factors as they go head-to-head for the first time in the NFL.