Week 9 of the NFL schedule is loaded with intriguing matchups.

The Sunday Night Football showdown might very well be the best of them.

For just the second time ever, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will lead their respective teams against one another when the New England Patriots host the Green Bay Packers in prime time.

In a week that features Drew Brees leading the New Orleans Saints against the NFL’s lone remaining undefeated team in the Los Angeles Rams as well as the next chapter in the AFC North rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, the spotlight remains fixed on the Patriots and Packers.

Rodgers should be eager to have the football back in his hands after he was robbed of an opportunity to lead a potential game-winning drive in the final minutes of last week’s 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Green Bay defence did its part to give Rodgers one more chance when it held the Rams to a late field goal with 2:05 left on the clock, but Ty Montgomery fumbled the ensuing kickoff and allowed Los Angeles to seal the victory. Montgomery’s critical mistake with the game on the line was a dagger for the Packers. However, there are still bigger issues that need to be addressed if Green Bay is going to bounce back in Week 9.

For his part, Rodgers needs to be better than he was against the Rams. Rodgers went 18-of-30 for 286 yards and a touchdown. A big chunk of his production came on three deep passes including a 40-yard touchdown to Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the fourth quarter. On four deep ball attempts, Rodgers went 3-of-4 for 129 yards and a touchdown. On all other pass attempts, Rodgers went 15-of-26 for 157 yards.

The Packers have lost five straight road games dating back to last season. It will take a much more efficient performance from the offence in order to end that slide at Gillette Stadium.

A big factor in Rodgers’ struggles was the pressure the Los Angeles defence was able to generate up front. The Rams pressured Rodgers on 44 per cent of his drop backs. Rodgers was just 3-of-11 for 64 yards and was sacked three times on those plays.

While tackles David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga have been solid for the most part, guards Lane Taylor and Byron Bell have allowed far too many pressures inside. Keep in mind that Rodgers’ mobility has been limited by the nagging knee injury that he suffered in the season opener, which has made him that much more vulnerable against opposing pass rushers. The Patriots will have watched plenty of tape on the Green Bay offence and will look to exploit the holes in the middle of their offensive line in order to keep Rodgers off balance in this game.

Pressure will also be a theme on the other side of the football as a big part of the game plan for the Packers defence versus Brady. Green Bay generated pressure on an impressive 53.4 per cent of Jared Goff’s drop backs last week. The Packers sacked Goff five times and held him to 5-of-16 for 51 yards on plays in which their pressure got home.

Brady was just 3-of-11 for 30 yards and was sacked twice when he was pressured in a 25-6 win over the Buffalo Bills. If the Green Bay defence can get after Brady the way they did with Goff then they could make him uncomfortable and slow down the New England offence.

Another key factor to keep an eye on is the Packers ability to make tackles to limit the damage done by Brady in the short passing game. Without injured running back Sony Michel, the Patriots managed just 3.0 yards per carry against Buffalo. Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson actually led New England with 38 yards on 10 carries. The lack of a consistent rushing attack forced the Patriots to rely even more on the short passing game.

Brady went 21-of-27 for 160 yards on passes that travelled within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. He went 8-of-18 for 164 yards on all other throws. Michel has been limited in practice and is officially listed as “questionable” for Sunday night’s game. Regardless of whether he takes the field or not, the Green Bay defence will need to contain New England’s short passing game if they are going to win in Foxborough this weekend.

Two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game will meet on Sunday Night Football.

Neither quarterback will win this game on his own. Still, beyond the hyperbole it will still feel just a little more special when they take the field against one another

In a week loaded with matchups worthy of being played in prime time, it’s only fitting that Brady and Rodgers will share that spotlight.