Believe it or not, one of the most pivotal matchups on the Week 15 slate is the Cleveland Browns versus the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football on TSN.

Two teams in the playoff hunt.



We've got @Browns vs @Giants on SNF!



📺: #CLEvsNYG -- Sunday 8:20pm ET on NBC

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/GUR8wum160 — NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2020

The Browns need a win to maintain a firm grip on a wild-card berth, while the Giants sit one game back of Washington for the NFC East lead with three weeks left to play in the regular season.

Cleveland opened up as a 4.5-point road favourite, but that number has climbed to 6.5 in light of injury news to some key New York players.

Cleveland Browns at New York Giants

Line: Browns -6.5

Total: 44.5

Giant Problems

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones is currently listed as questionable with hamstring and ankle injuries that forced him out of New York’s Week 13 game in Seattle, and limited him last week versus Arizona.

Against the Cardinals, he completed just 11 of 21 passes for 127 yards and lacked the mobility that makes him dangerous. As a result, he took six sacks and the Giants' offence managed just seven points.

This isn't surprising, but Daniel Jones' timing is off. Many of his passes have been behind his receivers. Obviously his pocket presence has been off and he's missed a couple of open receivers, too.



It's early, but not a good start. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 13, 2020

If he can’t go, Colt McCoy will make his second start of the season after beating the Seahawks two weeks ago. Despite that victory, McCoy is just 8-21 as a starter in his career, but the matchup against the Browns isn’t exactly imposing.

Cleveland has given up 102 points in their last three outings, and rank bottom-11 in Pro Football Focus’ rush defence and coverage metrics.

Not only is Jones a question mark, but New York will be without its top cornerback James Bradberry due to a COVID-19 related issue.

The #Giants are placing CB James Bradberry on the reserve/COVID-19 list, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. One of the top corners in the league this year will miss Sunday’s game against the #Browns. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2020

Bradberry has earned a top-10 coverage grade from PFF this season, and his absence leaves the Giants awfully thin in the secondary.

Advantage Browns

If you throw out Cleveland’s games from Week 8 through 11 that were played in massive wind storms, the Browns' offence would be considered one of the best in the NFL.

Cleveland has racked up at least 32 points on seven separate occasions in 2020, and are fresh off back-to-back 40-plus point outings.

We Got Something Special!!!! — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) December 15, 2020

Last week versus Baltimore, they hung 42 points and 493 yards on a very good Ravens defence, and now a date with a New York defence minus Bradberry looks very favourable.

The Giants have given up the 11th-most production to opposing running backs, and there’s nothing the Browns want to do more than rush the football. Only two teams run at a higher clip than Cleveland, and the Browns' backfield just put up four touchdowns against Baltimore.

Nick Chubb is doing things only LEGENDS have done!



Players with 3,000 rush yds & 5+ yds/rush in their first 3 seasons:



Jim Brown

Nick Chubb@NickChubb21 | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/5k15DdWPHk — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 16, 2020

Nick Chubb has 100 rushing yards or a touchdown in five straight games, and the Browns are 7-2 this season with him in the lineup.

While the rushing attack gets all the press, and rightfully so, lost in the shuffle is how well Baker Mayfield has played recently when Cleveland has aired it out.

Highest-Graded QBs in 4th Q/OT:

1. Baker Mayfield - 90.1

2. Patrick Mahomes - 88.5

3. Kirk Cousins - 88.5 pic.twitter.com/4qmE2TyiTh — PFF (@PFF) December 15, 2020

Mayfield has averaged 311 passing yards and three scores over his last three contests, posting an impressive 9-1 TD-to-INT rate.

Cleveland’s Offence is Undervalued

Instead of choosing a side in this matchup, let’s focus on the Browns’ team total. That number sits at 26, which is something Cleveland can easily exceed.

They have a major advantage in the run game and, without Bradberry, Mayfield and company are set up for success through the air as well.

In non-weather dominated games, Cleveland has exceeded 28 points eight times this season, including in matchups against Washington, Tennessee, Indianapolis and Baltimore, all of whom rank higher than the G-Men in DVOA.

Pick: Browns Over 26 Points