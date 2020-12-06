At this point in the NFL season, it’s hard to imagine the Kansas City Chiefs not repeating as Super Bowl champions.

The reigning champs are 10-1 and will look for their seventh straight victory when they host the 4-7 Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football on TSN.

KC is fresh off a big road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Denver could barely field enough players to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.

With a practice squad receiver under center the Broncos were crushed by the Saints, and are heavy underdogs again in this contest.

The Chiefs opened up as 14-point favorites, but that number has actually moved a hair in Denver’s favour.

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Line: Chiefs -13.5

Total: 50.5

A Lock to Struggle

With every able body in the Broncos’ quarterback room out with COVID last week, the offence predictably struggled with Kendall Hinton running the show. The rookie wide receiver completed just one of nine passes, and the team racked up only 112 total yards.

Drew Lock will return to the lineup to face Kansas City, but the sophomore QB has had more than his share of struggles this season as well.

Leaders in Turnover-Worthy Plays:

1. Carson Wentz - 24

2. Josh Allen - 18

T-3. Drew Lock/ Ryan Tannehill - 16 pic.twitter.com/7hlHy6kPUM — PFF (@PFF) December 4, 2020

Over his last seven starts, he’s posted nearly twice as many interceptions (11) as touchdowns (6), while completing just 54 per cent of his passes.

Lock, who told the media last month, “half the time right as the ball leaves my hand, I’m like oh no”, is hard to trust and even harder to back despite getting 13.5 points.

To make matters worse, Phillip Lindsay, the more explosive of Denver’s primary two running backs, will miss this contest leaving the backfield to Melvin Gordon.

If there’s one area that the KC defence is exploitable it is against the run, but Gordon has averaged 3.7 yards or less in half of his games this season, and the Broncos are a bottom-seven run blocking unit according to Pro Football Focus.

Mahomes for MVP

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes has been shredding defences, and looks poised to win another MVP trophy.

He’s posted a 17-1 TD-to-INT rate over the Chiefs six-game winning streak, averaging 10.1 adjusted yards per attempt.

The most insane Patrick Mahomes stat I’ve seen this week. #MVPat pic.twitter.com/WByd7Ys8G5 — Jarrett Sutton (@JarrettTSutton) December 1, 2020

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill put on a clinic vs. the Bucs 🔥



Mahomes:

37/49 Comp/Att

462 Pass Yards

3 TD



Hill:

13 Rec

269 Rec Yards

3 TD pic.twitter.com/gWLtjRY0Xy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 30, 2020

His two primary receiving weapons, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, rank second and third respectively in receiving yards, and Hill is coming off the game of his life.

The Cheetah burned the Bucs secondary for 13 catches, 269 yards and 3 TD last week, and now faces a Denver team he’s hit pay dirt against in three straight outings.

Also working in KC’s favor, not like they need it, is a huge mismatch in the run game. The Broncos have allowed 4.81 yards per carry and 8 TD to opposing running backs over the past six weeks, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire is just one week removed from a 2 touchdown game in primetime versus the Raiders.

KC Starts Fast

The Chiefs are an overwhelming favorite here for good reason, but instead of laying -13.5 for the entire game, I feel more comfortable laying -7 in the first half.

KC has come out exceptionally hot in each of its last four games, scoring seemingly at will in the first half. Last week, against a much better Tampa Bay defence than what they’ll face on Sunday, they put up points on three of their first four possessions. The week before they scored on each of their first two drives in Vegas, and in the previous two games they put up points on a combined six of their first seven possessions.

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -7 First Half

Don’t Sleep on Noah Fant

The Chiefs defend boundary receivers quite well but are very vulnerable over the middle of the field, especially against tight ends. Over the past two weeks, they’ve given up 13 receptions for 243 yards and two scores to the tight end position alone.

TE Leaders in Receiving YAC:

1. Travis Kelce - 381

2. Darren Waller - 304

3. T.J. Hockenson - 276

4. Noah Fant - 248 pic.twitter.com/Xz62l9OXX0 — PFF (@PFF) November 29, 2020

Enter Noah Fant, who when healthy, is a matchup nightmare for opposing linebackers and safeties. He was quiet last week, but in his previous nine games he’s cleared 44 receiving yards in all but three. A similar outing on Sunday night could pay off big considering how he’s currently being valued by oddsmakers.