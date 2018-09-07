The Green Bay Packers will kick off the 100th season in franchise history against their oldest rivals, the Chicago Bears, on Sunday Night Football.

With a now healthy Aaron Rodgers – the league’s best passer – in the lineup, the Packers should be able to give their fans a big reason to celebrate.

The two-time NFL MVP quarterback returns from a broken collarbone injury that sabotaged his 2017 season. The last time Rodgers broke his collarbone, he returned to win his second MVP the following year. The sports betting favourite to win a third MVP this season, the 34-year-old will definitely be in the conversation if he stays healthy.

After becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history when he signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension late last month, Rodgers has one goal in mind as Green Bay begins its centennial season: it’s Super Bowl or bust for the Packers.

The focus this season will be on locking in one win at a time beginning with an opponent Rodgers has absolutely dominated in recent years. Rodgers is 16-4 versus Chicago all-time, including the playoffs. During the last four seasons, he has gone 6-1 against the Bears with 21 touchdown passes and just one interception.

Green Bay upgraded its offence this season with the addition of tight end Jimmy Graham, whose size and athleticism will give Rodgers exactly the type of elite playmaker that he has lacked at the position throughout his career. Expectations are considerably high for Graham after he led all tight ends with 10 touchdown receptions last season.

Meanwhile at wide receiver, Davante Adams is coming off another double-digit touchdown season while Randall Cobb is in a contract year. The Packers are loaded with playmakers at the skill positions. With Rodgers back under centre, this offence has the potential to rank among the best in the NFL in 2018.

The hope in Wisconsin is that Mike Pettine’s arrival as defensive coordinator and a commitment to that side of the football in the draft will deliver immediate results. Green Bay ranked 26th in points allowed a year ago, the worst mark by any Packers defence since 1986. Green Bay added a pair of cornerbacks with their first two picks in Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson. Both defensive backs are expected to get snaps in the slot with Jackson pushing Alexander behind veterans Tramon Williams and Kevin King on the depth chart.

The Packers also signed veteran defensive Muhammad Wilkerson to help bolster a pass rush that became stagnant far too often last season. After registering a combined eight sacks during the last two seasons, it will be interesting to see what Wilkerson has left in the tank.

In Chicago, first-year head coach Matt Nagy inherits a roster that is loaded with promise but remains unproven. His toughest and most important task will be the development of franchise quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who the Bears selected with the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft before Nagy’s arrival.

Considered one of the up-and-coming offensive minds in the league, Nagy will have his work cut out for him with Trubisky, who ranked 29th out of 30 qualified quarterbacks in Total QBR last season. Management upgraded the talent around Trubisky with the addition of wide receivers Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel and rookie second-round pick Anthony Miller, as well as tight end Trey Burton. However, patience will be important as Nagy and company try to build something special in Chicago.

The Bears defence should be a lot more intimidating following the acquisition of linebacker Khalil Mack. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio hopes Mack will have a “domino effect” on his unit. A year ago, the Bears defence finished in the top 10 in yards and points allowed without a single Pro Bowl player. Now they have a former defensive player of the year award winner that has produced double-digit sack totals in each of the previous three seasons.

The additions of Mack, Aaron Lynch and rookie first-round pick Roquan Smith represent significant upgrades at the second level. Mack is one of the best defensive players in the league and he is in the prime of his career. If he plays to his potential, Chicago’s defence could be even better than it was a year ago. At the very least, the trade should work out better than the last time Chicago traded multiple first-round picks for a player.

While Mack has the potential to dominate with the Bears this season, he could be limited against the Packers on Sunday night. Rodgers is one of the best in the league at avoiding pressure and getting the football out of his hands quickly.

Green Bay’s coaching staff could help their quarterback even more by lining up an extra tight end on Rodgers’ strong side while allowing the right tackle to drop and turn on Mack whenever he is on the field. Nobody will be more aware of where Mack lines up before every snap than Rodgers.

Considering that the Packers coaching staff is game planning against him as well as the fact that he could play limited snaps, Mack’s impact could be limited on Sunday Night Football.