Titans look to clinch AFC playoff berth with win over Packers

NFL fans are in for a treat on Sunday Night Football on TSN.

The 10-4 Tennessee Titans will visit the 11-3 Green Bay Packers in the game with the highest total on the slate for Week 16.

Next week on Sunday Night Football...



The STARS will be out. @Titans vs. @packers. 👀 pic.twitter.com/PAjFPDtdmu — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) December 21, 2020

This game has massive playoff implications for both teams, as the Titans can clinch a playoff spot with a win, while the Packers can move one step closer to securing the NFC’s top seed with a victory.

Green Bay opened as a four-point favourite, but that line has since moved a point in Tennessee’s favour. The Titans have won and covered in four of their past five outings, while the Packers have failed to beat the number in back-to-back games.

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Line: Packers -3

Total: 54

Can Green Bay contain King Henry?

It’s no secret that Green Bay struggles against the run.

Everybody remembers last season’s NFC title game when San Francisco rushed for 285 yards in a blowout win.

In all three of their losses this season, the Packers have surrendered at least 140 yards on the ground.

Now they get a matchup versus Derrick Henry, who still has a chance to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards.

Derrick Henry must've got his superpowers a day early ...



(via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/rNkiFehhs3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2020

The league’s reigning rushing king has amassed 673 rushing yards in the Titans’ last four victories, scoring seven touchdowns along the way.

Green Bay is not known for selling out to stop the run, even against the NFL’s elite, and it’s doubtful we see them overload the box with how well Ryan Tannehill has been playing lately.

Tannehill is fresh off a five-touchdown performance (three passing, two rushing) and has thrown for multiple scores in all but three games in 2020. He’s the league’s sixth-highest graded passer according to Pro Football Focus’ metrics, and is commanding the NFL’s highest scoring offence.

How good has Ryan Tannehill been since taking over for Titans 24 games ago?



Tannehill Mahomes (last 24 games)

114 QB Rating 105.9

6,080 Pass Yds 6,983

61 Total TD 56

10 INT 10

67.7 Cmp % 66.4 pic.twitter.com/eYW6h4Lvdm — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 21, 2020

For their part, the Packers have done an excellent job at limiting opposing passing games, but that’s in large part due to a soft schedule.

Tennessee has averaged 37.4 points per game over its last five outings, and should have no problem finding the end zone in this matchup.

The problem for the Titans is that Green Bay’s offensive outlook is even better.

Packers are set up to smash

Only five teams have surrendered more quarterback production than the Titans, in large part due to an anemic pass rush.

Tennessee ranks last in the NFL in sacks and pressure rate, which must be music to Aaron Rodgers’ ears.

Highest-Graded Players of 2020:

1. Aaron Rodgers - 94.9

2. Wyatt Teller - 93.8

3. Patrick Mahomes - 93.0

3. Travis Kelce - 93.0 pic.twitter.com/tq87J9q66j — PFF (@PFF) December 19, 2020

Rodgers leads the league in passer rating from a clean pocket, posting an absurd 35-4 TD-to-INT rate.

Also working in the Packers favour is an A+ matchup for their wide receivers.

The Titans have yielded the second-most catches and fourth-most receiving yards to enemy wide receivers, and now have to deal with Davante Adams, the NFL’s highest graded receiver.

Davante Adams in 2020:

🔸 91.9 PFF Grade (1st)

🔸 493 Rec. YAC (1st)

🔸 14 Rec. TDs (T-1st)



WR1 😤 🥇 pic.twitter.com/RZrlHdO84h — PFF (@PFF) December 19, 2020

Tennessee has surrendered at least 30 points on six different occasions this season.

No NFC team puts up more points than Green Bay.

The Verdict

Since Tannehill took over as the Titans' starting QB last season, 19 of the team’s 24 games have gone over the total, including 10 of 14 this season.

I like that trend to continue on Sunday night, as both offences rank in the top-four in scoring and total yards per game, while neither defence is equipped to stop what the other team does best.

Give me over 54 and the Packers -3.

Picks: Over 54, Packers -3