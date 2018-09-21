Sunday Night Football Preview: Things will get worse for Lions before they get better

The Detroit Lions are coming off back-to-back losses to open the Matt Patricia era.

There is a good chance things will get worse before they get better.

The Lions are listed as 6.5-point underdogs for their Sunday Night Football matchup with the visiting New England Patriots. It’s been eight years since Detroit has been that big of an underdog at home.

Patricia has received plenty of criticism following losses to the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers – some of it deserved. However, it’s important to keep things in perspective as Patricia and his staff rebuilds this franchise.

There is a long-term plan in place. Patience is important.

As for their immediate future, there are plenty of areas that the Lions need to clean up as they get set to host the Patriots.

The biggest issues are on offence.

At first glance that might seem like a stretch for a team that has allowed a combined 78 points to the Jets and 49ers. However, a lot of those points allowed can be attributed to inefficiency and turnovers on offence, which, on paper, was supposed to be this team’s biggest strength.

In their opener against the Jets, Matt Stafford threw four interceptions. New York scored 13 points off turnovers including a pick-six. They added another 14 points on a punt return touchdown and another score on a 32-yard drive that ended in the end zone after a punt return to the Detroit 32-yard line. The Jets possessed the ball for 33:07.

Stafford gets picked by Jets Stafford gets picked by Jets

In Week 2 against the 49ers, the Lions cut down their turnovers but struggled to move the football until the fourth quarter.

One week after getting outscored 31-7 in the third frame by New York, Detroit was outscored 14-3 in the third quarter by San Francisco and trailed 27-13 entering the fourth quarter. The Lions rallied with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to make it a game but ultimately fell to 0-2.

Some of their issues should be easier to fix than others. Detroit has played 70 straight games without a 100-yard rusher. The Lions have registered 137 rushing yards through their first two games, which is the third-worst mark in the NFL.

The off-season additions of veteran LeGarrette Blount and rookie second-round pick Kerryon Johnson at running back were meant to help Detroit improve on the ground. However, there are still other problems to address both systemically and when it comes to upgrading the talent on the offensive line.

Offensive efficiency and eliminating mistakes will determine whether Detroit can hang around with New England on Sunday. Stafford leads all NFL quarterbacks in turnover-worthy passes. Simply put, he needs to make better decisions with the football.

At the same time, Stafford also leads the league in catchable passes dropped, which means he needs more help from his receivers. The Lions have a capable receiving core led by Golden Tate, Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay. On paper, the passing game should be Detroit’s biggest strength. Stafford and company need to be better.

Meanwhile, Patricia has his work cut out for him retooling a defence that ranked in the bottom third of the NFL last season. It doesn’t help that the Lions have been without their two best defensive players for most of the first two weeks.

Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, who recorded 12 sacks in 14 games last season, suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter of the season opener and missed Week 2. He has been a limited participant in practice this week. Cornerback Darius Slay, who made the Pro Bowl with a league-high eight interceptions a year ago, missed time against the Jets with an undisclosed injury and then suffered a concussion against San Francisco. Detroit could be without both Ansah and Slay this week.

The Lions allowed Sam Darnold and Jimmy Garoppolo to combine for a 137.0 passer rating when they weren’t able to generate pressure on them the first two weeks. Now they have to figure out how to slow down Tom Brady. According to Pro Football Focus, Brady hasn’t thrown a single turnover-worthy pass through the first two weeks of the season. The Patriots have scored 20 points or more in 13 straight games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.

Patricia is familiar with the New England offence. However, the Patriots could have a new wrinkle in the form of wide receiver Josh Gordon. It isn’t the first time New England has taken a chance on a talented player who has had issues off the field. The Patriots are desperate enough for an upgrade at the position that they are willing to take a shot on a receiver that has played just 11 games since 2014.

Gordon's great grab against Steelers Gordon's great grab against Steelers

It would be smart to temper expectations for Gordon early on. First of all, it hasn’t been confirmed he will play on Sunday. Gordon is dealing with a nagging hamstring injury and he was a limited participant in practice on Thursday.

Even if he is healthy enough to play, there is still the issue of getting up to speed with a new playbook and establishing chemistry with Brady. There are plenty of notable receivers that have tried and failed to grasp the New England offence over the years. If Gordon does play, it will be in a limited role.

The other important factor to consider is whether the Patriots really need Gordon against Detroit. Brady is 48-10 in his career in weeks following a loss. He has won all four of his career meetings with the Lions. Brady has a chance to tie Peyton Manning for the most wins as a road favourite in the Super Bowl era with 68 this Sunday.

Detroit is a team in transition. Injuries and a tough schedule that includes the Patriots, Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers over the next three weeks is even more reason to temper expectations for the Lions early on.

Regardless of Gordon’s status, there is a very good chance New England bounces back with a win on Sunday Night Football.