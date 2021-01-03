One way or another, the NFC East will be decided on Sunday Night Football on TSN.

The Washington Football Team (6-9) will travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles (4-10-1) in prime time.

.@WashingtonNFL know a win puts them in the playoffs.



The @Eagles want to stop them.



Week 17 SNF is coming! pic.twitter.com/7EAOBhxpYA — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) December 28, 2020

With a win, Washington will claim its first division title since 2015.

In the process, they’d become the first team with a sub-.500 record to make the playoffs since the 2014 Carolina Panthers.

However, if Washington loses the NFC East crown will be awarded to the winner of the Cowboys-Giants game that takes place earlier in the day.

Washington actually opened as a one-point underdog for this clash, but that line has swung heavily in their favour due to a long list of inactives for Philadelphia.

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles Line:

Washington -3.5

Total: 44

Eagles Waving the White Towel

Any thought of the Eagles taking this game seriously was thrown out the window earlier this week, when the team announced several of its most important players would be shut down.

Miles Sanders, Dallas Goedert, Fletcher Cox, Derek Barnett, DeSean Jackson, Richard Rodgers and Jordan Mailata will all sit this one out.

Meanwhile, reports out of Philadelphia suggest Jalen Hurts could be pulled early for Nate Sudfeld, not Carson Wentz.

A meeting versus an excellent Washington defence is extremely daunting with a fully healthy roster, so expectations should be kept very low for this depleted Eagles attack.

According to Pro Football Focus’ metrics, Washington’s defence ranks 10th in rush defence, fifth in pass rush productivity and first in coverage.

Smith Back Under Centre

On the other side of the ball, Alex Smith is expected to return from a calf injury that has sidelined him for the past two weeks.

In his absence, Washington dropped back-to-back games, putting up just 28 total points.

Also expected to suit up is leading wide receiver Terry McLauin, who missed last week’s game due to a high ankle sprain, and Antonio Gibson who’s been dealing with turf toe.

Washington WR Terry McLaurin has a significant high ankle sprain but intends to try to play Sunday in Philly, per sources. Could be limited in what he's able to do out there — high ankle sprains usually take a min. 6 wks — but this is McLaurin. Knows the importance of this game. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 2, 2021

The importance of having McLaurin and Gibson in the lineup can’t be understated, as this team is devoid of offensive playmakers outside of them.

McLaurin is the only wide receiver that averages more than 3 catches per game, while Gibson is the team’s lone RB to average north of 25 rushing yards per outing.

A clash with a collection of second stringers is certainly favourable, but let’s not forget Washington has still struggled on offence when fully healthy. They rank 30th it total yards and only six teams average fewer points per game.

The Verdict

Obviously, we would have liked to get on Washington earlier in the week when this line was much lower, but they’re still the play at -3.5.

Philly has no business competing with the roster they’re set to deploy, and Jalen Hurts will be running for his life against this ferocious pass rush. Speaking of Hurts, yes he’s incredibly fun to watch but he’s also extremely turnover prone.

Turnover-worthy plays per start:

♦️ Jalen Hurts - 3.7

♦️ Carson Wentz - 2.2 pic.twitter.com/Bk9sr1PGcZ — PFF (@PFF) January 3, 2021

He’s thrown three interceptions and fumbled three other times, while absorbing 12 sacks in just over three games. That’s not a recipe for success, and we should expect Hurts and the entire Eagles offence to struggle in this matchup.

Pick: Washington -3.5