Jason Agnew and Dan “The Mouth” Lovranski were LIVE on TSN Radio with a recap and review of WWE Survivor Series 2020. The guys are impressed with the card, but are baffled at why the WWE felt the need to give Undertaker a send-off in a less than ideal setting.

They also take a look back at this week’s NXT TV and discuss what is next for Rhea Ripley after her loss to Io Shirai, and discuss possible scenarios coming out of AEW’s “Winter is Coming” show featuring Jon Moxley defending his title against Kenny Omega.

Dave Meltzer joins the show to give his thoughts on Survivor Series, and also discuss the reason why WWE opted to settle a $39 million lawsuit as opposed to going to court.

Plus a Survivor Series edition of Turnbuckle Trivia.