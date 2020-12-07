As heard Sunday on TSN Radio, Sunday Night’s Main Event with Jason Agnew recaps NXT’s War Games pay-per-view.

Pro wrestling Insider Dave Meltzer joins the show to discuss Sting's debut in AEW, Kenny Omega winning the AEW World Championship, as well as the organization’s new working agreement with IMPACT Wrestling. Also, check out our 'Sting Edition' of Turnbuckle Trivia.

Plus, wrestling historian Dan "The Mouth" Lovranski looks back at the celebrated career of Hall of Famer Pat Patterson.

Sunday Night's Main Event is heard every Sunday night on TSN Radio 1150 Hamilton, 1290 Winnipeg and 1260 Edmonton.