TSN.ca Staff with files from The Canadian Press

Super Bowl 57 QBs Mahomes, Hurts up for MVP at NFL Awards on TSN

Mahomes, Hurts each made their own statement throughout NFL season

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts could be taking home some hardware before their Super Bowl showdown on Sunday.

The pair of star quarterbacks have been nominated for the NFL MVP award which will be announced as part of the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday in Phoenix, Ariz.

Watch and stream the NFL Honors ceremony beginning Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Mahomes, who was named MVP in 2018, guided the Kansas City Chiefs to a record of 14-3 and the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The 27-year-old pivot led the NFL this season with 5,250 yards passing and 41 TDs.

Hurts, 24, had 3,701 yards passing, 760 yards rushing, and 35 touchdowns combined, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 14-3 record in the regular season and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson are also up for the MVP award.

Missing from the category this season will be Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers who was named MVP for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Hurts, Mahomes and Jefferson are also nominated for Offensive Player of the Year, along with wide receiver Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins.

San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons are the finalists for Defensive Player of the Year.

Brian Daboll of the New York Giants, Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills, Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kyle Shanahan are nominated for Coach of the Year.

The Comeback Player of the Year nominees are Giants running back Saquon Barkley, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

A total of 18 awards will be handed out during the ceremony, voted on by a panel of 50 media members before the start of the playoffs.