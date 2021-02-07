Brady finds Gronk again to extend Bucs' lead after costly penalty by Chiefs

Happy Super Bowl! Keep it locked here for TSN.ca updates throughout Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, which can be seen LIVE NOW on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 and on CTV.

8:08pm - Brady and Gronk are money in the first half of Super Bowl LV.

Just a couple GOATs doing GOAT things. 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/bQF1jms4FH — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 8, 2021

8:01pm - Harrison Butker good for a second time as the Chiefs cut the Bucs lead to 14-6, late in the first half.

Butker connects from 34! pic.twitter.com/5P9K6vRZIW — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 8, 2021

7:47pm - Old friends unite again, Brady finds Gronk in the end zone to extend the Bucs lead to 14-3.

Tampa Bay is SHAKING after another Gronk Spike!



(🎥: @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Q5c7pqnc40 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 8, 2021

7:33pm- The Chiefs close the door at the goal line!!!

7:12pm - Rob Gronkowski with a huge TD catch and a bigger TD spike to give the Buccaneers a 7-3 lead.

BRADY ➡️ GRONK ➡️ GRONK SPIKE



Put it on REPEAT 🔁



(🎥: @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/8Fcx0dyEoH — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 8, 2021

7:03pm - 49 yard field goal from Harrison Butker gives the Kansas City Chiefs a 3-0 lead

Chiefs start with the lead with a 49-yard field goal! 🔥



(🎥: @NFL)pic.twitter.com/pqNmx97d9H — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 8, 2021

6:42pm - Brad Pitt gets everyone hype

Brad Pitt hyping up the Super Bowl 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YeVIV9TicH — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 7, 2021

6:37pm - Heads takes it

Celebrating our three honorary coin toss captains for #SBLV! pic.twitter.com/iXKtkYtDl4 — NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2021

HEADS!



Kansas City wins the coin toss and will defer the ball for the second half! 🪙 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 7, 2021

6:25pm - It's Go Time!!!!

THE CHAMPS ARE HERE!#SBLV on CBS pic.twitter.com/QAm3JLmuXz — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 7, 2021

The biggest stage in the world. pic.twitter.com/0jdC0uDSx8 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 7, 2021

4:30pm - Super Bowl concessions seem pretty pricey

Jim Wyatt of tennesseetitans.com shared tonight’s Super Bowl concessions menu and the corresponding prices, which seem pretty costly.

3:51pm - Miley Cyrus, Billy Idol perform

Miley Cyrus and Billy Idol take the stage to perform together in Tampa prior to Super Bowl LV.

3:31pm - Mahomes, Brady arrive

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are in the building for Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs star quarterback walks into Raymond James Stadium wearing a sharp suit and red shades, while Tom Brady goes with a beige jacket and rounded sunglasses.

3:22pm - Killorn repping the Bucs

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn is ready to go.

He shared a photo of himself sporting a Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet and Rob Gronkowski jersey ahead of Super Bowl LV.

3:17pm - Just over three hours to go

Time is ticking down fast. We're less than three hours away from full network coverage on TSN1/4/5 and CTV and just over three and a half hours away from kick-off at 6:30pm et/3:30pm pt.

2:55pm - Brady arrives

Tom Brady has arrived for his tenth Super Bowl.

2:50pm - BIG GAME BIG BET ALERT

A William Hill bettor has placed a $1.16 million wager on the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV (-155).

🚨 BIG GAME BIG BET ALERT 🚨



A @WilliamHillNV bettor placed a $𝟏,𝟏𝟔𝟎,𝟎𝟎𝟎 wager on Kansas City ML (-155). pic.twitter.com/0kSlv71fB8 — William Hill US (@WilliamHillUS) February 7, 2021

2:40pm - Super Bowl media handouts

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times tweets a "Personal protection pack" distributed to members of the media.

Also, looks like the right place ... pic.twitter.com/TotkxYa8Te — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) February 7, 2021

The package appears to include a face mask, anti-bacterial wipes, hand sanitizer and earplugs.

2:09pm - Brady shares hype video

Tom Brady posted this to his Twitter account Sunday afternoon, just hours before kick-off in Super Bowl LV.

Once more into the fray...LFG. pic.twitter.com/pLq4orSGVA — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 7, 2021

2pm - Chiefs players discuss SB

Players from the Kansas City Chiefs discuss what the Super Bowl means to each of them on a personal level.

What does the Super Bowl mean to you? pic.twitter.com/2lqsJlTvHc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 7, 2021

1:36pm - Claypool on nicknames

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and Canadian Chase Claypool shares his thoughts on some of the most iconic nicknames in football ahead of Super Bowl LV.

What’s the best NFL nickname of all-time? 👇👇@chaseclaypool shares his thoughts on some of the most iconic nicknames in football @nflcanada pic.twitter.com/03aXFOln0G — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 7, 2021

1:17pm - Four greats speak on Brady

Serena Williams, LeBron James, Michael Phelps and Jordan Spieth discuss what makes Tom Brady the greatest of all time.

12:50pm - Playing through the pain

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead will play through a fully torn labrum in Super Bowl LV according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Read more about Whitehead's situation here.

12:40pm - Quite the view

Here is a view from a cut-out section at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, the site of Super Bowl LV.

12:34pm - A crazy Super Bowl bet

According to The Action Network's Darren Rovell, a bettor at William Hill sportsbook in Nevada bet $100 on the Buccaneers to score exactly four points and $100 on the Chiefs to score four points.

If either of those things happen, he will take home $999,999.

A bettor at a @WilliamHillUS sportsbook in Nevada has placed the following $100 bets:



Buccaneers to score exactly 4 points



Chiefs to score exactly 4 points.



If either of those two happens, he needs $999,999. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 7, 2021

12:02pm - What does The Weeknd have in store for us?

Scarborough, Ont., native The Weeknd will perform during the Super Bowl LV haltime show. What might his show look like?

The pop star shared this... interesting video earlier this week to get fans ready.

11:40am - 2021 NFL salary cap

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports next season's salary cap will be between $180 and $181 million.

Though the NFL’s salary cap is not expected to be officially set until next month, league sources believe it will be roughly $180-$181 million. Throughout the past season, many expected it to be around $175 million, but it now is projected to come in slightly higher, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2021

Throughout this past season, many believed it would end up at around $175 million, but it is expected to come in slightly higher, Schefter adds.

11:04am - The injury report

Here is the final injury report for both teams:

Chiefs

OUT - OT Eric Fisher (Achilles)

OUT - LB Willie Gay (knee/ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: Sammy Watkins (calf)

Buccaneers:

QUESTIONABLE - WR Antonio Brown (knee)

QUESTIONABLE - TE Cameron Brate (back)

10:42am - Weather services talking trash

Trash talk is expected at the Super Bowl, but even local weather services are getting in on the fun.

We are ready at the #TampaBay office! Providing weather support to the #TampaEOC on this #GameDay! 🏆🏈 #FLwx



Are you ready for this @NWSKansasCity? pic.twitter.com/jvmle6Mq3T — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) February 7, 2021

NWS Burlington wondering what it's like to have a football team. pic.twitter.com/UsIGCGnNBU — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) February 7, 2021

At least the forecast for Tampa Sunday evenin looks bright.

10:30am - Eight hours to go

We're about eight hours away from kick-off in Super Bowl LV, but who's counting?

Will Patrick Mahomes win his second straight or will Tom Brady take home his seventh ring?

10:21 - Yum!

Never underestimate what a New York City bakery can do. Check out these Chiefs and Buccaneers-themed bread loafs courtesy of The Action Network's Darren Rovell.

This morning at @BreadsBakery in New York City... pic.twitter.com/En0NRKUuCn — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 7, 2021

10:06am - Mahomes needs surgery

Don't worry, he's still playing in the Super Bowl.

But according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mahomes is expected to have surgery on his injured toe after the season.

Rapoport adds that he is expected to visit a foot specialist after the Super Bowl. Mahomes was on the injury report each day this week but his status for the big game was never in doubt.

10am - NFL Countdown underway

Live coverage ahead of Super Bowl LV has started with ESPN's NFL Countdown. Watch on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca, the TSN App and on TSN Direct.

9:36am - Is it a sign?

A Tampa area news helicopter flew over Raymond James Stadium Sunday morning and revealed a tarp covering half the field. The Kansas City Chiefs' endzone was covered, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers endzone was exposed to the Florida sun. What does it mean?

Nothing, don't be silly. But the field does look like it's in tip-top shape.

Raymond James Stadium is GLOWING this morning ahead of the big day 🤩 #SBLV https://t.co/VuELp8S3RU



feat. @8_plamison pic.twitter.com/Df1QrIn4pL — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) February 7, 2021

9:30am - Weather forecast

It doesn't look like the weather will be much of a factor as it's currently 23 C in Tampa. The weather will drop a bit come game time but with a less than 10 per cent chance of precipitation, we should be looking at a dry field at Raymond James Stadium.

8:59am - A fun crossover stat

Tom Brady is playing in his 10th Super Bowl Sunday. Here are all the golfers to win a tournament on a Brady Super Bowl Sunday: Chris DiMarco, Jonathan Kaye, Phil Mickelson, J.B. Holmes, Kyle Stanley, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland. Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele lead the way to join at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

8:50am - Get ready for NFL Countdown

Live Super Bowl LV coverage is just over one hour away as NFL Countdown can be seen on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca, the TSN App and on TSN Direct at 10am et/7am pt. A bevy of other Super Bowl programing will follow as TSN gets you set for the big game.

8:40am - Uniform selections

The Kansas City Chiefs will be wearing red jerseys and white pants this evening in Super Bowl while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will counter with white tops and pewter pants.

The red is the same Kansas City wore last year in Super Bowl LIV, where they defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

8:35am - Brady's bonus potential

It isn't just his seventh ring that Tom Brady will be looking for Sunday evening. According to Schefter, a win today over the Kansas City Chiefs would earn him another $500,000 of bonus dollars. He's pocketed $1.75 million in playoff performance incentives already this postseason, reports Schefter.

8:30am - Newsy morning around the NFL

While Super Bowl LV will be at the forefront of everybody's mind of Sunday, plenty else is happening around the league.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Houston Texans are standing firm on quarterback Deshaun Watson, telling other teams they don't plan to trade their franchise QB despite reports indicating he wants out. Read more about Watson's situation here.

Meanwhile, Schefter also reports the New York Jets are getting calls from multiple teams on Sam Darnold. Read more about that situation here.