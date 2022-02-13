The Cincinnati Bengals are one quarter away.

After the Los Angeles Rams took a 13-10 lead into halftime, the Bengals began the second half with a bang as Joe Burrow hooked up with Tee Higgins for a 75-yard touchdown to give Cincinnati a four-point lead.

Soon after, Chidobe Awuzie picked off Matthew Stafford to give the Bengals the ball back with excellent field goal position. After an Aaron Donald sack stalled the Cincy drive, Evan McPherson kicked his second field goal of the game to extend the Bengals lead to 20-16.

Later in the frame, Odell Beckham Jr. -- who suffered a non-contact knee injury in the second quarter, was downgraded to out.

The Bengals lead 20-16 heading into the fourth.