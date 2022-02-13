Earlier in the season, Odell Beckham Jr. was at a crossroads after being released by the Cleveland Browns.

Now, he has the first score of the Super Bowl.

Beckham made an impressive leaping catch in the endzone to give the Los Angeles Rams the first score of the game as they lead the Cincinnati Bengals 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Matthews Stafford finished the frame a perfect 6-6 for 56 yards with the touchdown. The Bengals struggled to get their offence in gear early but made their way down the field on a long connection from Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase, setting up a short field goal from Evan McPherson to cut into the L.A. lead.